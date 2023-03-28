'Tired' 'Bachelor' Fans Demand Major Changes After Zach Shallcross Finale

Some fans of The Bachelor have suggested the ABC dating show needs to make major changes to its format before the next season.

The 27th edition of the long-running series came to a conclusion on Monday night, with Zach Shallcross ending his run as the Bachelor by proposing to Kaity Biggar.

The next installment of the franchise will be the 20th season of The Bachelorette, set to premiere in the summer of 2023. It will feature The Bachelor Season 27 contestant Charity Lawson searching for her perfect match.

Though The Bachelor and its group of spin-off series, which also includes Bachelor in Paradise, are still hugely popular, some viewers have proposed changes the show could implement in the future.

Taking to social media after the finale episode aired, a number of The Bachelor fans said they were "tired" of seeing the same format after 27 seasons.

Viewers singled out that the series is showing less light-hearted moments, and the fact that not many couples make it in the long run—with the last successful couple from the show being Sean and Catherine Lowe from the 2014 season.

"I would love the producers to change the format of the show and show us more fun moments of actually getting to know each other than [trauma] stories #TheBachelor," said one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "i think the structure of the show needs to change. something needs to be different in order to set these couples up for success post-show. what's the point of watching if the couples don't last more than at least a couple years? #TheBachelor."

"Maybe they should change the format of this show. It has to be in the Bachelor/ette's contract not to reveal their final pick, but then it causes all this stress for the contestants. They need to wrap up the seasons faster & stop dragging it out for everyone's sake #TheBachelor," noted another viewer.

Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney, the hosts of the She's All Bach podcast, recently opened up to Newsweek about what they would like to see in future seasons of The Bachelor, and suggesting the show look at other successful dating series for inspiration.

Saying that The Bachelor seems "very much stuck in [its] ways" and the "current format is getting old," Parker said: "I feel as long as the franchise is still making money, they're not as incentivized to make any changes, but as a fan of the show who covers it for a living, I'm very tired of the same format and would love for them to change things up more."

Maroney agreed, saying: "The show's formula is definitely tired and could use a refresh in 2023.

"The show has tried in the past few years to improve the racial diversity of the cast, but I think they could improve other types of diversity as well (body diversity, LGBTQ+ diversity, etc.) It's worked out great for other dating shows such as Love Is Blind!"

"I also think the structure of the show is getting old and a lot of the drama at times feels very forced," Maroney added.

Despite a number of fans calling for change, there were still plenty The Bachelor viewers who were satisfied with the latest season.

"What a season. Though the last couple episodes were disappointing with the way things planned out, I liked Zach. Good luck to him and Kaity. #TheBachelor," wrote one viewer.

Praising the women from the cast, another added: "There are SO many damn good Bachelorette's from this damn season #thebachelor."

Charity Lawson will return as The Bachelorette when the season premieres on June 26 on ABC.