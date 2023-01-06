Bad Bunny Snatches More Fans' Phones Amid Controversy

Video footage of Bad Bunny snatching smartphones out of the hands of patrons at a club has gone viral, days after he was shown throwing a fan's phone into a body of water.

In the new clip, which has gone viral on Twitter, the musician, 28, is seen sporting a serious expression as he walks through a bustling room of dancing revelers before grabbing the phones of two partygoers and tossing them into the crowd.

The seven-second clip, which was posted on Wednesday by the @PopBase Twitter account, has amassed more than 3 million views since it was uploaded.

Bad Bunny snatches phones from fans at Dominican Republic club. pic.twitter.com/LA22CwLXSG — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 4, 2023

According to an accompanying caption on the post, the incident took place at a club in the Dominican Republic. The Daily Mail has reported that it took place on January 1 in the eastern city of La Romana.

Among the comments regarding the video, one person wrote that phones "were not allowed" at the event in question, prompting many others to argue that if that were the case, the confiscations should have been left to venue security.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative of Bad Bunny for comment.

The video comes days after another clip showed Bad Bunny—whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—throwing a woman's phone into water.

He was shown walking along a waterfront road in the Dominican Republic surrounded by what appeared to be his entourage and a small group of excited fans.

As one woman took footage of herself while walking beside Bad Bunny, the rapper grabbed her phone and tossed it across the street and into the water as he continued to stroll.

The woman in question appeared to be shocked, while others were heard exclaiming "wow" in reaction to the gesture. The star then appeared to be explaining himself to the people surrounding him before the 30-second clip ended.

With the clip garnering millions of views on Twitter, the incident became a talking point on social media, prompting Bad Bunny to explain himself.

Writing in Spanish, the Puerto Rican hitmaker stated in a Twitter post that the phone was tossed because he felt he was shown a "lack of respect."

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," Bad Bunny said.

"Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise," the star added.

The post sparked a debate among fans, a number of whom argued that he was right to have behaved as he did, while others condemned his actions.

The Grammy winner, who in December was named Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world for the third consecutive year, recently told Billboard that he plans to take a break from music.

When asked about his plans for the new year, he said: "I'm taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health, to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We're going to celebrate.

"Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure."