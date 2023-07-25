Elderly Couple Wear Pink Outfits to Watch 'Barbie' and Internet Is Obsessed

The world has gone Barbie mad in recent months in anticipation of the new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which opened in the U.S. on July 21.

The Barbie movie broke records last weekend, earning a total of $356.3 million including international sales, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, co-producer and distributors of the film.

People flocked to see the movie, including TikTok user Tash Scott, who documented her experience. In her July 22 video, which has over 3.8 million views, Scott can be seen walking through the movie theater on the opening night of Barbie. At one point, she films an elderly couple, both committed to the theme and dressed fully in pink embracing the Barbie hysteria. Scott shows off her pink Barbie popcorn, sweet obviously, and drinks of the same color.

Six pairs of Barbie shoes against a pink background. The whole world has gone mad for the doll in recent months, including one senior couple at the opening night last weekend. Angela Chestnova/Getty Images

Barbie is officially the biggest movie of the year so far, bringing in $162 million from box office sales alone in its opening weekend, according to Axios.

Very much thought of as a product of the late 20th century, the first incarnation of Barbie was released in 1959.

The doll launched onto the American toy market "sporting a black-and-white striped bathing suit, pouty red lips and a sassy blonde ponytail. The leggy, 11-inch plastic figure—full name: Barbara Millicent Roberts—was the first mass-produced toy doll in the U.S. with adult features. She would go on to become one of the most iconic playthings in history," per Sky's History channel.

The first Barbie doll sold for $3, but a mint-condition first-edition doll can reach more than $25,000 today, according to History.

Over the years, Barbie has had more than 250 careers, from paleontologist to astronaut, landing on the Moon in 1965, four years before Neil Armstrong did. Twiggy, 1960s British supermodel and fashion icon, was the first celebrity to have a Barbie made in her likeness in 1967. Cher, Diana Ross and Grace Kelly, among others, have also been immortalized in Barbie form.

Users on TikTok loved Scott's point-of-view video, especially the shots of the older couple dressed in pink.

"Thank you for getting the lovely couple in your video," wrote one user on TikTok.

"I love how barbie brings women of all generations together," commented another.

"I'm gonna cry, seeing everyone so excited and pink makes me feel so emotional," posted a third.

Newsweek has reached out to Tash Scott via TikTok for comment.

