Bear Destroys Woman's Car After Breaking in, and it is as Bad as it Sounds

A social media video that shows TikTok audiences the aftermath of a bear breaking into a car has stunned viewers across the internet.

The viral video, which shows a woman "clearing out [her sister's] car after a bear got trapped in it," has been viewed more than 12.1 million times to date.

The car, which had been affectionately named Ruby by the woman's sister, showed signs of severe damage and looks to be in desperate need of professional maintenance work. Still, the woman was keen to restore the vehicle to a better condition while making light of the shocking situation by injecting some comedy into the social media clip.

The video clip homes in on areas of the car that received the most damage after the bear got "trapped inside." The red vehicle's dashboard, steering wheel and seats appear to have been completely wrecked from the break-in, while the TikToker highlighted how the bear helped himself to a bag of popcorn that had been left inside the car by her sister.

She noted in a video's caption that the inside of the car smelled "really bad" and that the bear had taken "little munches" out of many things.

In a caption under the post, the woman revealed to viewers that she and her sister had stopped the bear from being killed by authorities.

The video was filmed in Gatlinburg, a mountain town in Tennessee, which is presumably where the incident occurred.

There are three types of bear species recorded in North America—black, brown/grizzly and polar. The most common in the U.S. and Canada is the American black bear, with an estimated 300,000 in the U.S. alone.

Many viewers on TikTok have been astonished as to how the two woman crossed paths with the bear and were left unscathed. Bears are known to be wild and dangerous animals. Their behavior is sometimes unpredictable, and while it's rare, attacks on humans have occurred in which bears have inflicted serious injuries on a victim or even killed them.

A stock image of a wild bear on a road. A viral video showed the damage done to a car after a bear broke in and got trapped inside. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it had been shared to the social media platform on May 24 by @intrusivethot03, the TikTok post has been liked by over 922,000 users and commented on more than 3,000 times.

"Can we see some pics of the bear in it," one user wrote.

"Ok but please drop the video of the cops removing said bear," another user added.

A different user simply commented: "HOW DID THIS HAPPEN."

The woman responded to a comment under the post that in order to claim insurance for the damages, she and her sister had to compile a police report with pictures and videos of the bear being extracted from the car.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @intrusivethot03 via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.