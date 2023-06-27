Shock as Woman Looks Unrecognizable After Quitting Job and Dropping 130lbs

A woman's incredible body transformation has shocked the internet with a video of herself before and after going viral on social media.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok Thursday under the username Lizamarie_fit, shows a clip of the titular Liza in 2020 before her transformation, followed by a clip of her now, looking unrecognizable after dropping 130lbs in a little bit over a year.

In the comments section of the post, she explained that she was able to lose 130lbs in just 13 months after making some changes in her life, which (as she mentions in another clip) included healthier food choices and doing more physical activity. She added that after losing the weight she also had some loose skin removed this past fall.

Stock image of a woman measuring her hips after losing weight.

The viral post came with a caption that read: "2020 me wondering if we ever lost the weight. We did." Followed by: "We also quit our job, became a personal trainer, built an online app to help thousands of women reach their fitness goals, got an amazing boyfriend, paid off our debt, and got closer to god. YOUR REMINDER TO KEEP GOING and that it's NEVER too late."

According to the National Institute of Health, nearly one in three adults in America is overweight, and about 1 in 6 children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 is overweight.

Being overweight is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as having a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher, while over 30 is considered obese. People who are overweight are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions, compared to those with healthy weight.

These include high blood pressure; high cholesterol; type 2 diabetes; coronary heart disease, stroke, and many types of cancer, among others.

The Mayo Clinic says that for healthy weight loss, a aim is to lose 1 to 2 pounds a week, and typically to lose 1 to 2 pounds a week, you need to burn 500 to 1,000 calories more than you consume each day, through a lower calorie diet and regular physical activity.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 316,200 views and 25,800 likes.

One user, Kmoney, commented: "When I found your account I was 2 mths into a weight loss journey. I'm now 13 months in and 130lbs down, thank you for inspiring me to keep fighting." And Ella said: "Girl I can't even lose 5 pounds I [have] been trying for years!"

Jasmine wrote: "I'm trying to lose weight and tone I really hope it works." And Manon said: "The perfect message for today." Megan Lacombe • Self Growth added: "This is exactly what I needed to see today thank you!!"

Another user, SanneCarolienOnTikTok, commented: "I'm not even on a weight loss journey (strength and injury prevention for me) but I'm so inspired by your story!!" And nalisa_b said: "Omg this is me now..wanna be like you."

Caallinaxoxo wrote: "GASPING, you look absolutely beautiful!" And Loveevol added: "I was the now in 2019 and in 2023 I'm the 2020. Just started again, down 30 lbs, this is always inspiring."

