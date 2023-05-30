Woman Praised for 'Best Transformation' After Viral 80lb Weight Loss Clip

A video of a woman's incredible 80-pound weight loss transformation has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 27.6 million views at the time of writing.

The video post was shared by @eliserosestanier with a caption that said: "Turned the I cant's into I can, & made it my I did."

The clip showed a woman in different settings, from eating various foods and showing profiles of her body in underwear or gym gear to working out, using different machines/weights and wall climbing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that those who are overweight or obese have an "increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions," compared to those with a healthy weight. These can range from all-causes of death and coronary heart disease to high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

A stock image of a woman standing with her flat stomach area exposed, with the waist band of her clothes stretched out. A video of a woman who has seen her "best transformation" yet following her weight loss has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher, while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or higher, according to the CDC.

A February 2023 study published in the journal Population Studies found that overweight people have a 22 percent higher mortality risk than those with a healthy weight. Obese people were found to have as much as double the risk.

Even simply walking more can have beneficial effects for weight loss.

The findings of a November 2002 study said that "30 min [minutes] of walking on most days of the week may be as beneficial as 60 min (in combination with diet) in promoting numerous additional healthful outcomes over diet alone following a 12 week weight loss program."

The study, published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders, said: "The mortality consequences of [being] overweight and obesity have likely been underestimated, especially at older ages."

The latest viral video was posted with a song called "Hope" by American rapper/songwriter NF in the background. Some of the song lyrics include "30 years of searching, 30 years of pain...30 years of sadness...30 years of suffering...30 years of chains...," which could be heard in the latest video.

Several users on TikTok were astounded and inspired by the weight loss of the woman in the latest viral clip.

In a comment that got 75,100 likes, user Notreal-9 said: "The best transformation, no words for the hard work!"

User Its Her simply wrote: "You dropped this," in a comment that got 14,500 likes.

Melissa Leigh wrote: "YOU DID THAT."

Ely Gonzalez said: "What a INSPIRATION. you did THAT!! Wow it's a understatement."

Lilly Vo said: "Amazing. now this is motivating!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email.

Do you have an amazing weight loss story to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured in Newsweek.