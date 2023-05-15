Russia Responds to Lukashenko Health Rumors

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has fallen ill, a Russian lawmaker said, without elaborating, amid speculation about the condition of the strongman leader who hasn't been seen in public for almost a week.

Rumors have been swirling about the president's health, which started after his appearance at Victory Day celebrations in Moscow's Red Square on May 9.

He was photographed at the event with a bandage on his right arm, and he skipped other parts of the commemorations. He was the only CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) leader attending who didn't join Vladimir Putin in laying down flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Grand Kremlin Palace on April 6, 2023, in Moscow. Rumors have swirled about the state of his health after he hadn't been seen in public for nearly a week as of May 15, 2023. Getty Images

Lukashenko was also absent on Sunday at an annual ceremony in which young people swear allegiance to the Belarusian flag, with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko instead reading out a message from the president.

Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee of CIS affairs, suggested that Lukashenko had been ill prior to his arrival at the Victory Day event, but played down rumors that it was serious.

"Despite the fact that the man fell ill, he considered it his duty to come to Moscow, and then in the evening of the same day he held events in Minsk," Zatulin told Russian news outlet Podyom. "It probably needs some rest, that's all."

"There is nothing supernatural," he added. "This is not COVID. The man just got sick."

Lukashenko, 68, has led Belarus since 1994, and is a key ally of Vladimir Putin, who used Belarusian territory as a staging post for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lukashenko has been internationally condemned for the jailing of political opponents, in particular after a disputed election in 2020 in which he claimed victory and launched a brutal crackdown.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant cited Belarusian opposition outlets in reporting that Lukashenko had been taken to a clinic in Minsk on Saturday where his entourage stayed for two hours. Russian media, almost fully under the control of the Kremlin, rarely publish stories about the health of the leaders of Russia or its allies.

Hanna Liubakova, a Minsk journalist who is a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, told Newsweek that Lukashenko's health "remains a tightly guarded secret within the Belarusian dictatorship."

"This is a striking example of how the system grinds to a halt when faced with an unexpected event," she said, as attempts to hide his state of health "have been clumsy and provoked even more rumors."

"The discussion surrounding Lukashenko's health has become a crucial political issue in Belarus," she said. "It is no longer limited to the elites or the politically engaged, but has also permeated the conversations of ordinary citizens."

In such a regime, "the ruler's frailty signals a manifestation of weakness, which is precisely what Lukashenko's system is currently experiencing."