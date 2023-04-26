World

Belarus Troops Train on Nuclear-Capable Missiles Before Fresh Ukraine Push

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Belarus Ukraine

Belarusian troops have been training to use nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles as Moscow reportedly seeks to distract Ukrainian troops at the country's northern border.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on its official Telegram channel on Wednesday that Belarusian crews have been training with Russia's Southern Military District since early April, being instructed in the use of Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles, which are capable of delivering low-yield nuclear weapons.

"During the training, special attention was paid to the further improvement of practical skills in preparing the missile system for use, training in its deployment, as well as conducting combat training launches," the Telegram post read.

"The personnel of the crews studied in detail the issues of the content and use of tactical special ammunition," the ministry said. Those involved, it added, "showed maximum effort and showed excellent results, thereby confirming a high level of readiness to perform tasks as intended."

Newsweek has contacted the Belarusian Foreign Ministry by email to request comment.

Russian Iskander ballistic cruise missile near Moscow
A Russian Iskander-E missile launcher is displayed at the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2022' on August 17, 2022 in Patriot Park, outside of Moscow, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Belarusian crews were being instructed in the use of Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles. Contributor/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that tactical nuclear weapons—smaller yield than strategic alternatives and designed for relatively short-range battlefield use—would be deployed to Belarus. The announcement was interpreted as the Kremlin's latest attempt to weaken Western support for Ukraine by using nuclear threats.

Putin did not say when the weapons would be relocated to Belarus. He did say that a storage facility for warheads would be completed by July. Russian forces, the president said, would also train their Belarusian counterparts on the use of ballistic missiles and modified Su-24 aircraft that can be used to carry the warheads to target.

The announcement was met with international condemnation, even from China, which to date has been sympathetic to Moscow's war on Ukraine.

The Belarusian opposition condemned the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, and Putin for putting the country in the line of fire in any direct future conflict between Russia and NATO. One senior opposition figure also told Newsweek that any nuclear deployment on Belarusian territory would prompt an uptick in anti-Lukashenko partisan activity.

Read more

Moscow has been unable to bounce ally Belarus into its war with Ukraine, though Lukashenko has allowed extensive Russian military use of his territory to launch incursions into, and strikes on, Ukraine.

Russian troops remain deployed in Belarus, though there appears little sign of a renewed offensive across its shared border with Ukraine. Kyiv's troops have spent months fortifying the frontier since seizing it back from Russian control in April 2022, when Moscow's units were forced into a messy retreat from areas north of Kyiv.

Ukraine soldier during training at Belarus border
A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a training drill in Rivne region, near the border with Belarus, on February 11, 2023. Russia has maintained significant forces north of the shared border as its troops continue fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and foreign officials have suggested that continued Russian presence in Belarus is more likely intended to distract Kyiv as it plans its spring counteroffensive, which is expected to focus on the eastern or southern fronts.

Ukraine and its foreign partners are hoping that the next push will liberate significant territory, as did previous counteroffensive operations around Kyiv in spring 2022, and Kharkiv and Kherson in the fall.

Robert E. Hamilton, a retired U.S. Army colonel now working at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank, told Newsweek that the outcome of the looming counteroffensive "will reveal much about the viability of decisive offensive maneuver in this war, and this will in turn give insights into the way the war is likely to end."

"To this point in the war, the combination of persistent surveillance/reconnaissance and long-range precision fires have made large-scale, decisive maneuver difficult for both sides," he said. "If Ukraine is able overcome these challenges and mount a successful offensive, it significantly raises the chances of a favorable settlement to the war. If not, the war is likely to devolve into a grinding war of attrition."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC