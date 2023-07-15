Rescue Dog Who Survived Being Hit by Car Wins Pet of the Week

Newsweek's Pet of the Week is headlined this week by a rescue dog that overcame great adversity but remains in desperate need of a forever home.

As many as 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to shelters in the U.S. every year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates. While some of these canines will find new, loving homes, for some the wait to find an owner can be a long one.

Newsweek has reported on several instances of dogs that have been left waiting and hoping for someone to take a chance on them. Dogs like Dax, the Weimaraner who was surrendered to Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida after living with his owner for nearly two decades.

Elsewhere, footage of a senior dog that has spent more than 650 days in a shelter, sucking on a comfort blanket, tugged at the heartstrings of many. However, his plight paled in comparison with another canine that has been living in a shelter for over 2,000 days.

This week's finalists are a mix of purebreds and rescue dogs.

The Winner

Ben Nevis was found wandering the streets of Memphis and survived being run over. PAWS New England

Named after Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland, this West Highland white terrier (or Westie) has already scaled seemingly insurmountable odds to get to where he is today.

Ben Nevis was discovered roaming the streets of Memphis, Tennessee. It subsequently emerged that he had gone missing from his home more than six months earlier. Despite being chipped, when contacted his previous owner said they were not interested in having him returned.

However, the true gravity of this brave dog's situation only emerged once he was examined by a vet linked to the animal shelter PAWS New England. It quickly became apparent that Ben Nevis had been hit by a car and left badly injured. With no one to care for him, the stricken canine had holed himself up somewhere and healed without the benefit of veterinary care.

As a result, his left front leg is now turned out but functional, while his iliac, (the pelvic wing) healed without being set and overlays his spine. The collision also left Ben Nevis with slight sacral nerve damage that lightly affects his urinary and bowel continence.

Despite these setbacks, Ben Nevis loves life. He's an avid fan of squeaky toys and carries them on days out, while his other interests include baths and, believe it or not, car rides.

"This sweet boy has embarked on a journey of transformation," his foster mom, Leila Williams, told Newsweek. "Ben knows that his journey is not complete. He yearns for nothing more than to find his forever family—a loving and compassionate home where he can experience the unconditional love and care he truly deserves."

The Finalists

Roxy the goldendoodle was a rescue dog, while Rufus the black labradoodle came from a breeder. Sal

Next up is a doggy best friend duo, Roxy the goldendoodle and Rufus the labradoodle, who live in Henderson, Nevada, with their owner, Sal. The two canines could not have had more different starts to life.

Rufus, 3, was purchased from a breeder in Arizona, while Roxy, aged 2, is a rescue dog. Despite their differences, the two pups turned out to be a great match for each other.

"I love how friendly and playful they are," Sal told Newsweek. "Rufus has been so patient with Roxy because she's a little firecracker. They love dog people and get along well with most other dogs."

Part of what makes the pairing work is how different they are, particularly around the home. "Roxy thinks she's a lapdog and gets on me when I'm watching TV," Sal said. "Rufus is pretty chill and just enjoys having his own space. Definitely different personalities."

Nola serves as a "fur mama" to her owner's kids. Carmen Grover

Our next runner-up hails from Warwick in Ontario and may just be the very definition of a family. Nola is a unique mix of husky, German shepherd and collie who first came to owners Carmen and Phillip Grover as a puppy nine years ago.

"She was our first fur baby," Carmen Grover said. "We first rescued her as a goofy-looking pup who has turned into our truest belle of the ball inside and out. She has welcomed being laid on, poked, tickled and tucked in by each of our newest less furry members."

Nola has a unique set of interests that include spaghetti, cheese and searching for rodents. However, possibly her biggest focus of interest is the Grover kids, who love having her around for cuddles and playtime. "We adore her loyalty to our kids and patience with the constant snuggles and tail pulls," Grover said. "She also shows her affection by talking back to us: 'arooowwwrooo!'"

Chip is a 15-year-old newshound who still "goes to work" every day at The Unionville Republican, a Missouri paper. Ron Kinzler/Unionville Republican

Our last finalist comes in hot off the presses. For much of the past 15 years, Chip has accompanied his owner, Ron Kinzler, to work at a Missouri-based local newspaper, The Unionville Republican.

In the process, he's become a popular figure among residents, who happily greet him on his rounds, and is well loved by his owner and three grown human siblings.

"He even has his own press pass," Kinzler told Newsweek. "Chip is an amazing dog. Very popular, friendly and loves everyone!"

