Bernese Mountain Pup Ruining His Brother's Walks Sees Internet in Stitches

The late, great Wu-Tang Clan MC Ol' Dirty Bastard once memorably rapped: "I don't walk, I get carried"—and this attitude has been taken up by a dog who doesn't let his feet touch the floor on his morning constitutionals. The resultant video has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 120,000 views.

The clip was shared by @waltandgusthebernese, the TikTok account of Bernese Mountain dog duo Walter and Gus.

A message overlaid on the video read: "Morning walk with 2 Bernese Mountain dogs."

The video showed a man in the distance carrying a Bernese Mountain puppy (Gus) while walking through a grassy field in Boston, as Walter, the older dog, was seen poking his head around a bit further ahead.

A caption shared with the post read: "His royal highness being carried per usual."

A stock image of a Bernese Mountain dog puppy playing in grass.

The Health Benefits of Walking Your Dog

Walking your dog regularly is essential and provides various health benefits, as outlined below by veterinarians Tammy Hunter, Krista Williams and Lynn Buzhardt in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains:

Weight maintenance: Walking is a great way to burn calories and help maintain a healthy weight for both you and your dog.

Joint health: The veterinarians said both "people and pets get stiff when sedentary for too long, and keeping joints in motion improves their function." Staying mobile keeps your muscles active and helps prevent them from weakening.

Digestive and urinary health: Regular walking helps regulate the digestive tract and helps prevent constipation in your dog. Regular emptying of the bladder is also crucial because bladder infections are more likely to occur when urine sits in the bladder for extended periods of time, the veterinarians said.

Mental health: Exposure to new paths, people and wildlife provides great mental stimulation for your dog. "Walking also releases excess energy and helps dogs sleep better at night," and your dog will be "less likely to do something destructive" if they're kept busy and entertained with regular walks.

'They Had It Good With Just Me'

A voice in the latest viral clip said: "In my opinion, a morning walk should be peaceful, fun and active, you know what I'm saying?"

The voice continued: "And that just doesn't happen for me anymore because this b**** has to come with us," as the footage showed a man carrying a dog in the distance in a park setting.

Gus "refused to walk anywhere," the voice said, adding: "he was still trying to get his beauty sleep from last night, so he got carried around."

The voice pointed out how big Gus is getting, as the footage showed a closeup of the man carrying the pup through another part of the outdoors. "Pretty soon you won't be able to carry him and I think it will be hilarious," the voice added.

According to the voice, Gus "crowd-surfed" around an entire pond. The voice said: "Dad was getting annoyed and I was like 'Why'd you bring him? I told you not to'...when will the parents learn? They had it good with just me."

'Walter Be Nice!'

TikTok users were in stitches over the dog duo in the latest viral clip.

User nicolehelena said: "Walter and Baby Gus are now my life I cannot get enough."

Laura Brumfield wrote: "Walter did you ever think the reason they decided to get Gus was you? You were so perfect and lovable that they thought they wanted more of you." The original poster replied: "This is so true."

Cheyenne Clark said: "Sorry but I'm #TeamWalter," and the original poster replied "Preach."

Min said "Walter, Gus just got little legs!," while user3849868772146 wrote "Walter be nice! Lil Gussie is trying his best :)"

