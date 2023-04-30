Bernie Sanders Makes Case for Biden in 2024

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the choice was "pretty clear" as he made the case for a second term for President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Biden, 80, announced he will be running for re-election in 2024, with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate. A rematch of the 2020 election is possible, with former president Donald Trump leading in polls for the Republican nomination.

Sanders, a Democratic socialist who was Biden's main rival for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said earlier this week that he would not make another bid for the White House, and instead do "everything I can" to see Biden re-elected.

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman's right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders told The Associated Press.

"I think the choice is pretty clear."



He continued advocating for a second Biden term during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

Host Dana Bash noted that if Biden won a second term, he would be 86 by the time it ends and asked Sanders—who is a year older than the president—if his age was something that voters should consider.

"I think when you look at a candidate, you consider a lot," Sanders replied. "I think age is one thing I think experience is another thing I think your record that you have established, is another thing.

"But to my mind, Dana, when you put it all together, what you have to look at is, what does the candidate stand for? Which side are they on? Are they on the side of the billionaire class? Or are they on the side of working people?"

Sanders acknowledged that he and Biden have "strong differences of opinion."

He added: "But when we live in a nation where you have a major political party, the Republican Party, where many, not all, but many of their leadership doesn't even believe in democracy."

He said some Republicans "maintain the myth that Trump won the last election" and are seeking to restrict voting rights.

US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. Sen. Bernie Sanders is backing his campaign for re-election. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"If you believe in democracy, you want to see more people vote, not fewer people vote, I think the choice is pretty clear," he said. "And that choice is Biden."

Sanders also said that Biden and Democrats must be "stronger" on issues affecting the working class.

"They've got to make it clear that we believe in a government that represents all, not just a few," he said. "Take on the greed of the insurance companies, the drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interest and start delivering for working-class people. You do that, I think Biden is going to win in a landslide."

