Breakfast Foods To Avoid Feeding Your Child To Optimize Brain Health

Children use lots of energy playing, and learning new things every day, that is why it is really important for them to have a good breakfast that is appropriate for their needs and gives them enough fuel to get through the day. Newsweek has spoken to nutritionists and dietitians about what your kids should be eating in the morning.

Their exact nutritional needs change depending on the individual child, as well as their age. On average, a total of around 1,600 to 2,200 calories per day, is recommended for children aged between 6 and 12 years old, depending on how active they are.

But it's not just calories that matter. Kids need a mixture of proteins, carbohydrates, and minerals, among other things, to make sure they don't run out of energy during the day, and not every food gives children the same nutrients.

Stock image of a child eating breakfast. Nutritionists have recommended the best morning meals to get your child through the day. Getty Images

Opinions on what is a good breakfast for a child vary, which is why Newsweek spoke to nutrition experts to find out which foods they think will give your child all the energy they need to get through their day.

Why Breakfast Is Important for Kids

Eating breakfast in the morning is a good habit for young and old, it replenishes our supply of glucose to boost our levels of energy and alertness. It also kickstarts our metabolism, helping us burn more calories throughout the day, as well as stimulating our brain, aiding our ability to focus, reason and process information.

For children, it is extremely important as it helps them perform better in school. Studies have shown that children who do eat breakfast, achieve better test scores than those who don't. They also report improved memory and focus and are less likely to be absent or tardy.

The Dangers of Skipping Breakfast

Breakfast is the best way to fuel kids' brains, and skipping it can make kids feel tired, restless, or irritable. Those who eat breakfast in the morning tend to eat healthier overall during the day and are more likely to be physically active and avoid becoming overweight.

Missing this first meal of the day can also increase the likelihood of developing obesity in children and adolescents. The risk of obesity among youngsters who skip breakfast is 43 percent higher than those who do eat their morning meal.

Breakfast Foods To Avoid Feeding Your Child

While breakfast is a great meal for kids, not all foods will provide them with all the nutrients they need to get through the day. Registered dietitian Alex Larson told Newsweek that for a healthy breakfast it is better to avoid foods that only offer a high amount of refined carbs and simple sugars.

He said: "While this will provide you with a quick source of energy, it's not going to be sustained energy that will get them through the morning. Combining carbohydrates with quality protein and healthy fats will provide that balanced, steadier energy for a successful morning.

An example of breakfast food that in many cases is not as healthy as it looks is cereal. It's quick and tasty, but most types of cereal are packed with sugars and carbohydrates that will only give kids a temporary boost of energy, which will quickly fade, leaving them hungry for more snacks throughout the morning. The sweet, brightly-colored ones tend to be the least healthy.

This doesn't mean all cereals are bad. In order to find the best option for your child, you should look at their nutrition values table and ensure they contain fiber, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Ingredients that should not be on the list include sugars and sodium.

Best Breakfast Foods To Fuel Kids' Brains

Registered dietitian Allie Echeverria, based in Atlanta, told Newsweek that the best breakfast for kids to fuel brain power is one that contains protein, fiber, and healthy fat, a combination that provides blood-sugar balancing energy that will allow your child to focus.

She said: "Vegetable egg cups with avocado on crispbread or a whole grain English muffin is a satisfying and satiating breakfast. You can also make this using scrambled or poached eggs instead. A large egg contains 6 grams of protein. Avocado is a source of monounsaturated fat and fiber."

Another great breakfast option for children, according to Corinne Zaffarese Elbourne, pharmacist, nutritionist, and mindset coach, is a Greek yogurt and fruit parfait.

She told Newsweek that in order to make this breakfast for your child, you will need Greek yogurt, which is high in protein, and helps with alertness and focus; mixed fruits— any that your child enjoys—which provide essential vitamins and fiber, and nuts or seeds, that add a satisfying crunch and are packed with healthy fats and fiber, which are essential for brain health.

"Kids love it." she said: "Plus it provides a balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, along with an array of vitamins and minerals. The nuts and seeds add a textural contrast and the natural sweetness from the fruit pairs well with the creamy yogurt. It's still quick to prepare and can be easily customized to your child's preferences."