Recruiter Reveals Best Question Job Candidate Ever Asked During Interview

Keen to improve your job interviewing skills? A recruiter told Newsweek about the candidate that left a lasting impression on him during an interview after asking a "great question," and gave tips for how you can do the same.

TikTok user Mike Peditto (@realisticrecruiting), a 41-year-old recruiting consultant based in Illinois, spoke about the candidate in a viral video posted on July 5.

The clip was shared with a caption that reads: "The best question a candidate has asked me on a job interview and why I liked it."

Peditto told Newsweek: "The point of question time during an interview is to ask things that will help you decide if this is a good opportunity for you. In most interviews, it is not a last-second sales pitch and shouldn't be viewed that way."

Stock image. Recruiting consultant Mike Peditto gave Newsweek expert advice about what candidates should ask during job interviews to make them stand out. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Whenever people ask him what questions they should ask during an interview, the recruiter says: "You should ask what you want to know and what you care about in order to decide if this is a good company and job for you."

His post comes in the age of "quiet quitting" and "rage applying," with only 51 percent of Americans reported to be "extremely or very satisfied" with their job overall, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February.

A 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 2.5 percent of workers—about 4 million—switched jobs each month, on average, from January to March 2022.

In the viral clip, Peditto said: "Every time someone asks me about the best question I ever got, I always think of the same story."

The recruiter recalls interviewing a junior-level candidate for an internship who "had no real experience" as they were still in school.

He explained that when he interviews interns, he often asks about their "learning styles" because he believes "that's the best thing an intern can really present." So, he asks every intern, "What was the last thing you learned outside of class and how did you learn it?"

Peditto said the stellar candidate then later asked him about "the last thing I learned to grow myself professionally and how work supported me learning it." He thought that "it was a great question."

The recruiter said the question showed the candidate was "paying attention" and inquiring about "things that actually mattered to them." This question also gave him "a chance to brag a little" about the company.

"It's something to try to make an effort to do but it's not a dealbreaker for interviews. Try and show that you have an interest in what they're talking about and have questions based on how the conversation has gone," Peditto said in the video.

How to Leave a Memorable Impression During an Interview

Peditto told Newsweek that "the best overall tip is to be as prepared as possible."

He noted that "we may not love the basic questions, but so many first-round interviews especially cover the same questions," so you'll want to be well-prepared.

Peditto also advised that it's important to know your value and skillset. This includes knowing what you do well and "what makes you a great employee that doesn't just show on paper" and understanding "what the person in this role needs to do and why you'll be able to do it successfully."

Questions You Should Never Ask During an Interview

Peditto said: "I always shy away from the word 'never' but I am not a big fan of the 'do you have any reservations about my candidacy' question."

He acknowledged that "this is a hot debate" and "there are people who have had success with it, particularly in sales."

Outside of that, the recruiter said that "any question (within reason) is fair."

"It's okay to ask about benefits and pay and all of the topics that people may think are taboo," he said.

Do you have any job-related tips or stories to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.