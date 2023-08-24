The Simple Activity You Can Do To Improve Your Dog's Mental Health

Every owner might have a different idea of what makes their dog happy—whether that's their favorite treat, going to the park, or maybe even staying at grandma's house.

Owners will do anything to see a gleeful smile on their dog's face, or to get their tail wagging. But there is one very simple daily activity that makes dogs truly happy.

According to Renee Rhoades, a canine behaviorist at R+Dogs, merely allowing your dog to explore the world around them through sniffing "has immeasurable benefits for their mental health."

Rhoades told Newsweek: "Providing opportunities for your dog to sniff is the most important aspect of going out on a walk with them. It's commonly thought that taking the dog for a walk should engage enough physical stimulation for them to feel satisfied. However, dogs see the world through their nose, and their bodies are biologically fulfilled through the act of sniffing.

A stock image of a woman hugging her Labrador during a walk. Canine behaviorist Renee Rhoades has told Newsweek that the most vital activity dogs should do is sniffing. Vasyl Dolmatov/Getty Images

"A dog should have an opportunity to sniff every day. As far as the time limits are concerned, this would depend on other factors such as the age of the dog, their breed, and what other opportunities they have to engage in sniffing.

"There are no set parameters on how much a dog should sniff, so engaging your dog's nose as much as possible throughout the day is bound to improve their mental health."

Why Is Sniffing So Vital?

The dog behavior expert explained that dogs study their surroundings through their olfactory system—their sense of smell. While humans can use vision to see what's around them, dogs rely heavily on scent to tell them about their environment.

The reason for this is because of how strong a dog's sense of smell is, as canines have over 100 million sensory receptor sites in their nasal cavity. In comparison, humans have around 6 million, so there is a stark difference between ability.

Not only do dogs have far more scent receptors, but the area of their brain that's devoted to analyzing odors is thought to be around 40 times bigger than that of humans. Due to these factors, it is believed dogs can smell anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 times better than people.

Dogs evidently have an incomparable capacity for picking up scents, and it's why they're so often used as working dogs to detect danger or criminal activity. However, Rhoades also suggests that smells that dogs pick up can help them unlock memories, or to make new ones.

"Dogs learn nearly everything they need to know about the world through their olfactory system," Rhoades continued. "The canine brain is very similar to the human brain, with one major exception: dogs have a very large olfactory bulb at the front of their brain.

"This means that any information that is taken in through the nose is processed by the brain. This sensory information connects to other areas of the brain responsible for memories and emotions. Sniffing is so critical to a dog's mental health, that not allowing your dog to do it is a welfare concern."

Renee Rhoades, a canine behaviorist at R+Dogs with her dog. Rhoades has highlighted how important it is for dogs to sniff the world around them, and that if they don't get the chance to do that, it's a "welfare concern." Renee Rhoades

'There Is A Lot Of Fulfillment From Engaging In This Innate Behavior'

You may think that taking your dog for a walk and letting them sniff the trees or other dogs seems a bit simple, but Rhoades insists that it shouldn't be underestimated as it's hugely rewarding for them.

"Because the large portion of the dog's brain is constructed for processing information taken in via the olfactory system, there is a lot of fulfillment that comes from engaging in this innate behavior.

"Introducing your dog to novel smells involves the brain processing this new information. The brain works hardest when introduced to unknown data. This is often why dogs will become sleepy after visiting a place that they have not been before.

"Promoting sniffing opportunities acknowledges dogs' biological needs, contributing to their positive well-being."

So, next time you take your dog out for a walk, allowing them to spend longer with their noses buried in the ground could make their tails wag even more with enjoyment. Not only will your dog thank you, but Rhoades adds that it's "so fulfilling and exhausting for dogs," so they'll sleep peacefully afterwards.

'Mental Health Matters For Dogs Too'

After detailing the importance of letting dogs sniff and explore their surroundings through smell, Rhoades highlighted the importance of letting dogs do such inherent behaviors.

She told Newsweek: "Valuing dogs' innate desire to sniff is a reflection of our dedication to their mental and emotional well-being. Mental health matters for dogs too. Providing your dog with opportunities to sniff is the simplest act."

In order to see if this change is having a good impact on the dog, Rhoades encourages owners to look at the dog's body language. Dogs will often communicate their feelings through body language—whether it's happiness, joy, excitement, stress, confusion, or nervousness.

Rhoades feels engaging with a dog's body language allows owners to help their pet and do more things they appreciate.

"One of the best ways that you can help improve your dog's mental well-being is by taking the time to understand canine body language. When we take the time to invest in our knowledge of how our dogs communicate, we can spot more subtle signs of not only discomfort, anxiety, and stress, but also contentment, pleasure, and fulfilment.

"Spotting the difference in our dog's body language can help us to identify their emotions better, leading to us advocating for them more and providing them with opportunities to support their mental health."

