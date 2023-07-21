Woman Reveals Why She Takes Her Pit Bull on 'Sniffaris'

Dog walks are often about sticking to a hurried pace and tiring the dog out physically, but one woman has shared how she's managed to transform her dog walking experiences.

For Anna Fenstermacher, from Palm Beach, Florida, walking her foster dog, Isabella, isn't about exhausting the pit bull and wearing her out, but rather about being a "form of mental exercise." Instead of dictating the route and pulling Isabella along on the leash, the lucky pit bull gets to decide where they go, and how long she wants to sniff everything—known as their "sniffing safari."

Fenstermacher told Newsweek: "When we go outside, the entire route is decided by Isabella. I let her take the lead and decide which direction we go, how fast or slow we walk, and she sniffs everything for as long as she wants. It's not for physical exertion, but to offer mental stimulation through different scents and spaces in the neighborhood.

"The idea came from a video I saw months ago, emphasizing the importance of allowing your dog to sniff on walks, rather than pulling them along. It explained that sniffing on a walk is a dog's version of reading the morning newspaper. It made me think that if I was at the gym in the middle of an exercise, and someone walked up to me and snatched the dumbbells out of my hands before I was finished, I would be so upset. It's the same principle when walking the dog."

Anna Fenstermacher taking Isabella for a nightly sniffari. The point of their walks now is to provide mental stimulation rather than physical exercise. @anna.fenstermacher

While Fenstermacher is happy to wait for Isabella to sniff anything and everything, some owners might find it rather annoying, especially when they're in a hurry. But sniffing is a hugely important part of a dog's walk, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) says that they are gathering intel about the environment and any nearby dogs.

A dog's scent is one of their most powerful senses, as their noses have over 200 million scent receptors inside, compared to the 6 million that humans have. This means sniffing is a dog's way of gathering information and allowing them to interpret the world around them.

Taking a dog for a walk which focuses on enjoying the journey, rather than reaching a destination, can also provide health benefits. The AKC adds that a slower-paced walk where they can take their time to sniff everything can lower a dog's pulse rate and release dopamine.

Turning the walks from a quick route around the neighborhood into a slower and more fulfilling experience for Isabella has been transformative, and Fenstermacher loves seeing how excited Isabella gets each time.

Fenstermacher shared a clip on her TikTok account (@anna.fenstermacher) filmed during a "nightly sniffari" with Isabella, as she now encourages other owners to give it a try.

"Our sniffaris usually last 30 minutes and then she is exhausted and ready for bed," Fenstermacher told Newsweek. "When the weather isn't so brutally hot in Florida, we will walk longer, but during the summer evenings I try to keep it to 30 minutes.

"She absolutely loves our sniffaris. Almost every night after dinner she sits on the doormat and gives me the most pathetic puppy dog eyes, waiting for me to get the leash. Her body language on walks has changed so much since we started implementing sniffaris. She just trots along so happily and it makes me so happy to see her having fun and enjoying herself.

"The reaction I got online has been insanely positive. I didn't think this idea of a sniffing safari was anything unique, but so many people have commented that it's a great idea. They never thought about it, and they are dying to try it with their dogs."

As Fenstermacher is fostering Isabella on a temporary basis, she explained that they are still hoping for someone to come along and offer the pup a forever home where she can truly flourish. But in the meantime, she will continue enjoying her nightly sniffaris as she waits to be adopted.

The idea has intrigued other dog owners, as one person commented on Fenstermacher's post: "How does she know the difference of when to follow walk training vs free sniffari? Would love to implement w my pit when she masters walks."

