These 10 Cities Are Best for Vegetarians

Imagine going out to eat for your best friend's birthday dinner—you get ready to the nines and prepare yourself for a celebratory occasion only to find out there's nothing on the menu you can eat.

That's the reality for many vegans and vegetarians in restaurants today, even as plant-based diets have reached record levels of consumption. But some cities stand out above the rest in terms of their vegetarian and vegan friendliness.

A new WalletHub study listed the top cities for vegetarians and vegans in the country, and you might be surprised about where your hometown resides on the list.

The study by the personal finance company analyzed the top metropolitan areas in terms of the affordability of vegetarian groceries and the quantity and quality of meatless options in local eateries.

File image of an advert for a meatless burger at a Burger King restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area, Danville, California, June 26, 2019. Here's a list of the Top 10 vegetarian-friendly cities. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Since roughly 15.5 million Americans are vegetarian or vegan, many restaurants have adapted to offer more meatless options, but not all regions have been as quick to become more inclusive.

The top 10 ranked list is as follows:

Portland, Oregon Los Angeles, California Orlando, Florida San Diego, California Phoenix, Arizona San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Miami, Florida Austin, Texas Oakland, California

Most Vegetarian-Friendly Vibes

At the top of the WalletHub list in first place for vegans and vegetarians was Portland, Oregon.

The city has become known as a mecca for vegetarians and vegans alike who have a wide-ranging foodie scene to explore.

Not only do the majority of restaurants offer meatless options, but several well-loved eateries have also popped up around town offering exclusively vegetarian or vegan menus.

Some favorites include The Whole Bowl, Veggie Grill, and Harlow. You can even get a meal that has the same energy and flavor as your favorite meat but with none of the actual animal content at meat copycat experts like Dirty Lettuce (think fake fried chicken and biscuits) or Next Level Burger.

There are plenty of sources for vegan baked goods, including Sweetpea Baking Company and Petunia's Pies & Pastries. Pizza lovers are also covered with Boxcar Pizza's vegan cheesy (but cheeseless) pies.

Next on the list is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, Los Angeles.

With such a wide and diverse set of residents, it's no wonder Los Angeles is near the top of the list.

The city has so many restaurants to choose from, so it's hard to go wrong in the city as a foodie, even if you're used to most businesses not catering to your specific diet.

According to a Reddit thread on Los Angeles' vegan friendliness, many of the grocery stores in the area offer special foods for those looking to avoid meat or animal products entirely.

"Tons of organic food places to eat out at," one user wrote. "Lots of grocery stores that sell tons of vegan products too, like Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, etc. There are even specialty vegan bakeries and whatnot. LA in general is a loooot more vegan-friendly than a lot of places I have lived. You'll have fun trying out everything!"

Simply put, "Los Angeles is heaven for vegans," vegan blog Veggies Abroad writes.

Orlando, Floridacame in third place, making it another top destination for vegetarians and vegans looking to enjoy a nice vacation while indulging in the best of what plant-based food has to offer. Notably, the city hosts several animal sanctuaries and rescue organizations.

With a variety of vegan and vegetarian options from every type of cuisine, you can rest assured that you'll have access to high-quality options without necessarily breaking the bank.

"Orlando's probably the best place in the state for vegan friendliness," one Reddit user shared in a thread on the vegan friendliness of the city.

You can find vegetarian and vegan options at one of Orlando's greatest tourist attractions—Disney World.

While many amusement parks only offer the most typical fried foods and desserts, Disney World stands apart.

Magic Kingdom awaits plant-based guests with a Revolutionary Impossible Meatloaf at Liberty Green Tavern and curried vegetable stew at Jungle Skipper Canteen.

Meanwhile, in Epcot, diners can enjoy a vegan fish and chips entree at Rose & Crown Pub or munch on a plant-based jackfruit burger at Regal Eagle Smokehouse.

Places to Avoid

Not all cities ranked highly in terms of their vegetarian-friendliness.

The major cities to avoid if you have a plant-based diet are Anchorage, Alaska; Fremont, California; Chula Vista, California, and Baltimore, Maryland.

At the very bottom of the list for vegetarians and vegans was Greensboro, North Carolina, which earned a low score of just 33.31 in terms of vegetarian friendliness.

Veganism on the Rise

Traditionally, eating a vegan or vegetarian diet was associated with high costs, but as the price of meat escalates, more Americans are looking to add plant-based proteins into their diets.

In 2020, plant-based dairy and meat sales reached more than $29 billion, and experts predict an increase to $162 billion by 2030. Altogether, plant-based meat and dairy alternatives comprise roughly 8 percent of the worldwide "protein foods" market.

Globally, there are an estimated 79 million vegans who all chose the lifestyle due to a variety of reasons, spanning from health to animal cruelty and climate change concerns.