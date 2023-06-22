Culture

Bethenny Frankel's Take on Missing 'Titanic' Sub Sparks Outrage

By
Culture Bethenny Frankel Titanic TikTok Instagram

Bethenny Frankel is being attacked online after she seemingly criticized the people who got into a missing submersible.

The reality TV star shared her thoughts on her social media channels, suggesting there are other ways to get thrills without risking your own life. While Frankel did say the situation was "terrible," she faced the wrath of some of her followers for her take.

The Titan, owned by OceanGate, went missing after leaving Newfoundland in Canada on Sunday morning, half-way through its descent to the wreckage of the Titanic, which lies around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. There were five people onboard, including Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate.

"Who goes into a submarine that's not Jacques Cousteau?" Frankel asked, speaking to the camera in a video posted on Wednesday. Many comments suggested she meant submersible, rather than submarine.

A post shared by instagram

"You want to be adventurous? Drink four margaritas and see what happens. Try a bathing suit on without your underwear. Go to Burning Man dressed as a parakeet, I don't know, but going on a submarine?" Frankel continued. "Jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks. All of these things seem like a bad idea."

"I am sure their families appreciate your rant," Instagram user @raskadoo commented.

@rhiannonelizabeth3 agreed that Frankel was out of line.

"This is literally so insensitive and a version of victim blaming to be honest. Like how do you actually think it's OK to post this when they are still missing and their families are terrified?" the Instagram user wrote.

Bethenny Frankel and OceanGate sub
Main image, the submersible, "Titan," that went missing on Sunday. Inset, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel is pictured in New York City in December 2022. Frankel has been criticized online for her "insensitive" take on the missing sub. Dave Kotinsky / Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

While some critiqued Frankel's assessment of the situation, many fans across Instagram and TikTok agreed with her take and praised her.

At the end of her 34-second video, Frankel did put the reality of the situation into perspective.

"It's so tragic and so sad and so terrible. God bless those poor people," she said.

Onboard the sub are 61-year-old Rush, French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, 58, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

Read more

Multiple vessels have been attempting to find the Titan since it went missing on Sunday, and on Thursday extra vessels and free-swimming submersible craft joined the search.

In a separate video, posted after her initial one discussing the sub, Frankel spoke about the people on board.

"I can't stop thinking about the father looking at his son and at least knowing they're together. I'm physically ill," she wrote alongside her 84-second video.

@bethennyfrankel

I can’t stop thinking about the father looking at his son and at least knowing they’re together. I’m physically ill. #submarine #oceangate #titanicexpedition #titanic #adventure

♬ original sound - Bethenny Frankel
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC