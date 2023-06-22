What Happened to the Titan Sub? All the Theories Explained

As the search for the missing Titan submersible enters its fifth day, a rescue operation continues to look for the deep sea vessel but is thought to be running out of time to locate it before the five people on board run out of oxygen.

The small capsule had descended into the depths off the Atlantic coast on Sunday morning to visit the wreck of the Titanic, before an hour and 45 minutes into the journey contact was lost with the surface ship Polar Prince. OceanGate, the company that owns the submersible, reported it missing to authorities later that evening.

In the days since, rescue workers have been unable to locate Titan as the search now covers an area twice the size of Connecticut. Without knowing what happened to the submersible, however, it is hard to know where to look.

David Andrews, professor of engineering design at University College London (UCL), U.K., said finding the vessel would be "no mean feat."

The Titan submersible seen preparing to descend near the surface in an undated photo. The vessel has been missing since Sunday morning. OceanGate

"Even on the surface, which would be the best chance of a successful rescue, it will still be difficult to find because the craft is so small and low in the water," he explained. "If the vessel is at the bottom of the ocean, finding it will be even harder."

Those on board the deep sea explorer are Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and adventurer, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

The company has said Titan carries a 96-hour oxygen supply. The U.S. Coast Guard estimated at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday that the air supply is expected to run out around 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

But what could have happened to the submersible in the first place that caused it to drop off the map? Some potential theories have begun to emerge.

Structural Failure

The Titanic wreck sits at around 12,500 feet below sea level—far lower than most submersibles can travel. According to OceanGate, Titan is only one of five submersibles in the world able to reach that far down.

At the depth it was travelling to, the sea exerts around 400 bar of pressure while just one bar is experienced near sea level.

Despite the company stressing the craft's safety contingencies and Rush saying in 2017 that it was "pretty much invulnerable," one possibility is that there was a structural failure that caused a rupture in Titan's hull.

This would be the worst-case scenario in terms of a rescue operation, as at that depth survival would be highly unlikely.

Dr. David Gallo, a senior adviser at RMS Titanic Inc. and a self-described friend of one of the passengers, termed this possibility "horrific," telling British broadcaster Sky News: "There's no coming back from that. I would have to say that has got to be the number one option here—which is unpleasant to think about."

Since Titan's disappearance on Sunday, questions have been raised about the safety of the submersible, with prior concerns re-emerging.

One of the company's former employees sued the company over safety issues in 2018, while explorer Chris Brown told CNN on Wednesday that he was due to voyage to the Titanic wreck on the vessel before pulling out over the perceived risks.

He voiced worries over the off-the-shelf parts the company used on Titan, which uses a modified gaming controller.

OceanGate says on its website that the off-the-shelf components helped "streamline" the construction while making it "simple to operate and replace parts."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sean Leet, chair of the company that owns the Polar Prince, Horizon Maritime Services, defended OceanGate, saying the company "runs an extremely safe operation."

Trapped on the Sea Floor

Another possibility—which still does not bode well for those on board, but gives a more than outside chance of survival—is that the submersible either experienced a propulsion failure or became entangled in debris, and was now stuck on the seabed.

"If the submersible is on the seabed, there are oceanographic research vessels that can go that deep and have manipulator arms that could attach a line to the stricken submersible," Alistair Grieg, a professor of marine engineering at UCL, said in comments shared with Newsweek. One such vessel, a Magellan Argus-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), is en route to the search area.

Grieg said: "But it depends on where these vessels are and how ready they are to deploy. They have to be transported to the site, dive, find the stricken submersible, attach a line or something similar, and bring it to the surface. Each step takes time and the clock is ticking."

Getting an ROV that can travel that deep to the search area in time is one thing, but being able to locate Titan in the first place poses its own challenges. At 22 feet long, detecting the vessel amongst a shipwreck on a rough ocean floor with sonar is like finding a needle in a haystack while on the clock.

A large-scale 360-degree panorama presentation of the Titanic shipwreck on January 27, 2017, in Leipzig, Germany. One theory supposes that the Titan submersible may have become caught in the ship's wreckage. Getty Images/Jens Schlueter

Chris Parry, a retired rear admiral with the British Royal Navy, told Sky News on Wednesday that the seabed was "very undulating" and the Titanic lies in a trench, so "trying to differentiate with sonar in particular and trying to target the area you want to search in with another submersible is going to be very difficult indeed."

Simon Boxall, a professor of oceanography at the University of Southampton, U.K., told Newsweek on Tuesday that Titan "could have snagged on an old fishing net on the seabed. It could have been on parts of the [Titanic] wreckage itself."

Hopes had been raised earlier in the week by the detection of a banging noise, thought to be coming from the submersible's passengers hitting the hull, but experts say with underwater currents and distortion, it would be hard to locate the vessel from the noises alone.

Electrical Failure

Perhaps the most optimistic, but still likely, possible explanation for the loss of communications is that there was some sort of electrical failure on board, which could have knocked out its systems.

In this scenario, Titan's passengers may very well be still alive but unable to communicate with the rest of the world, including about their whereabouts. Several ships have rushed to the rescue operation to look for the vessel.

Experts say that small submersibles such as Titan are built with a small weight they can drop in an emergency which should bring them to the surface. Grieg previously told the BBC that if this was the case, it "would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found."

But even if on the surface, time remains a concern for the rescuers: CBS journalist David Pogue, who travelled on the Titan, has said that once sealed in, passengers were unable to exit the craft without external help, suggesting if the submersible has resurfaced, those inside will still be relying on the internal oxygen supply.

Dr. Ken Ledez, a hyperbaric medicine expert at Memorial University in St John's, Newfoundland, told the BBC that as well as oxygen deprivation, the passengers could be facing a potentially fatal risk from carbon dioxide build-up from the air they are exhaling.

"As levels of carbon dioxide build-up, then it becomes sedative, it becomes like an anesthetic gas, and you will go to sleep," he said.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its "entire focus" was on the Titan crew and their families. It added it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received" in the rescue operation, and was "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."