Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Movie Tickets and How To See Concert Film in Theaters

Beyoncé is following in Taylor Swift's footsteps to release a concert film of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The movie will hit AMC theaters in December and will showcase the arena tour of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will open in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Friday, December 1. Premiere dates for cities around the world will be announced soon.

beyonce in concert
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She is bringing a concert film to AMC theaters. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

More than 2.7 million people attended the arena tour from all around the world, with many more expected to enjoy it on the big screen.

A trailer for the upcoming movie shows rare behind the scenes footage of Queen Bey rehearsing for the show and sharing special moments with her three children, Blue, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6.

"When I performing I am nothing but free," she says in the trailer.

"The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free."

The movie will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day.

In the U.S., tickets will start at $22 plus tax and the movie is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large format screens.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

