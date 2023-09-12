Culture

Video Shows Beyoncé Dancers 'Ready To Fight' After Fan Throws Object at Her

By
Culture Beyonce Renaissance Concert Music

Two of Beyoncé's long-time dancers stepped in when a fan tried to throw something at the superstar during her Renaissance World Tour.

Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, otherwise known as Les Twins, have danced with Beyoncé since her 2013 The Mrs Carter Show World Tour and appeared in a number of her music videos.

The French dancers were standing at the side of the stage as Beyoncé performed her hit "Drunk In Love" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when a fan threw something on stage.

les twins and beyonces
Larry Bourgeois (L) and Laurent Bourgeois of Les Twins on September 2, 2013, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo on Right) Beyoncé performs onstage on June 18, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The twins recently stepped in when a fan threw something on stage during her Renaissance World Tour show in L.A. WireImage/Kevin Mazur

They stormed over to the person, with one yanking the item off the stage and briefly confronting the fan before walking off.

The tense encounter was captured by TikTok user @travis_in_cali who shared the moment and captioned the video, "Someone gotta be stupid and throw stuff at Beyoncé. Les Twins about to get in a fight over it"!

Travis' video was also shared to X, formerly Twitter, with people celebrating Les Twins' response.

"Now why would you throw something at Beyoncé....? I know Les Twins were ready to fight 😭," wrote the Renaissance World Tour fan news account.

Another X user added: "Someone threw something at Beyoncé and Les Twins got heated 😳."

Newsweek contacted Les Twins by email for comment.

@travis_in_cali

Something gets thrown at Beyonce on stage and Les Twins are ready to fight. Drunk In Love #lestwins #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #reniassance #sofistadium #losangeles

♬ original sound - Travis_in_cali

Throughout the record-breaking tour, which has sold out stadiums in Europe and the U.S., Beyoncé has lovingly introduced the French dancers as "my first twins."

She welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, in 2017 and is also mother to 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has been appearing on stage with her mom during the tour. Blue has featured as a dancer during the Beyoncé track "My Power" from her 2019 The Lion King soundtrack. Her dad is the singer's husband and rapper, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé's fortune has jumped to $540 million thanks to this current tour which was named after her seventh studio album, Renaissance. Forbes magazine estimated her worth in 2022 was $450 million and increased by $90 million this year alone thanks to tour revenue. Various sources have estimated the tour will bring in $2 billion by the end of the 43-show run.

It's a great birthday present for the singer who turned 42 on September 4 and was serenaded on stage by Diana Ross.

"Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. 🐝," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram about the special moment.

A post shared by instagram

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC