Video Shows Beyoncé Dancers 'Ready To Fight' After Fan Throws Object at Her

Two of Beyoncé's long-time dancers stepped in when a fan tried to throw something at the superstar during her Renaissance World Tour.

Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, otherwise known as Les Twins, have danced with Beyoncé since her 2013 The Mrs Carter Show World Tour and appeared in a number of her music videos.

The French dancers were standing at the side of the stage as Beyoncé performed her hit "Drunk In Love" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when a fan threw something on stage.

Larry Bourgeois (L) and Laurent Bourgeois of Les Twins on September 2, 2013, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo on Right) Beyoncé performs onstage on June 18, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The twins recently stepped in when a fan threw something on stage during her Renaissance World Tour show in L.A. WireImage/Kevin Mazur

They stormed over to the person, with one yanking the item off the stage and briefly confronting the fan before walking off.

The tense encounter was captured by TikTok user @travis_in_cali who shared the moment and captioned the video, "Someone gotta be stupid and throw stuff at Beyoncé. Les Twins about to get in a fight over it"!

Travis' video was also shared to X, formerly Twitter, with people celebrating Les Twins' response.

"Now why would you throw something at Beyoncé....? I know Les Twins were ready to fight 😭," wrote the Renaissance World Tour fan news account.

Another X user added: "Someone threw something at Beyoncé and Les Twins got heated 😳."

Newsweek contacted Les Twins by email for comment.

Throughout the record-breaking tour, which has sold out stadiums in Europe and the U.S., Beyoncé has lovingly introduced the French dancers as "my first twins."

She welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, in 2017 and is also mother to 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has been appearing on stage with her mom during the tour. Blue has featured as a dancer during the Beyoncé track "My Power" from her 2019 The Lion King soundtrack. Her dad is the singer's husband and rapper, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé's fortune has jumped to $540 million thanks to this current tour which was named after her seventh studio album, Renaissance. Forbes magazine estimated her worth in 2022 was $450 million and increased by $90 million this year alone thanks to tour revenue. Various sources have estimated the tour will bring in $2 billion by the end of the 43-show run.

It's a great birthday present for the singer who turned 42 on September 4 and was serenaded on stage by Diana Ross.

"Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. 🐝," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram about the special moment.