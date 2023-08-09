Biden Calls Out Lauren Boebert for Voting Against New Jobs in Her District

President Joe Biden on Wednesday took aim at Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado for voting against legislation that he said created jobs in her district.

Biden made the comments during a speech in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he touched on topics such as how provisions in his Inflation Reduction Act are designed to reduce climate change. He said the legislation, which was signed into law in August 2022, led to the creation of 250 new jobs at New Mexico's Arcosa Wind Towers.

The president remarked how CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, recently announced it will hire around 850 new employees, which he also attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Like in Colorado, where CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world's largest wind tower manufacturing plant. And coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert—you know, the very quiet Republican lady—it's in her district," Biden said.

US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 7, 2023, celebrating the Houston Astros World Series victory. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Biden joked on Wednesday about Boebert not supporting legislation that he said created jobs in her district. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Biden added that Boebert "along with every other Republican, voted against this bill, and it's making all this possible. And she railed against its passage. But, that's okay. She's welcoming it now."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert via email for comment.

As the president noted, every Republican member of Congress voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, and Biden has previously made other references to what he characterizes as the legislation's success while mocking Republicans.

In June, Biden knocked Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, for celebrating the expansion of a South Korean solar panel production company in her district. That expansion was said to have been made possible because of tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, which she voted against.

Biden has also previously mocked Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama for heralding federal funding his state will receive for broadband internet access, even though he had voted against it. The president returned to Tuberville's praise for the internet funding in his Wednesday speech.

"I thought, wait a minute, didn't he rail against that for a long, long time? I was inclined to go down and help him celebrate, but I decided not to," Biden said.

Meanwhile, the "very quiet" Boebert has long been a very vocal critic of Biden. During Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, the Colorado congresswoman and Greene made headlines for loudly heckling the president multiple times. She has also called for Biden to be impeached.

But Boebert did offer Biden a rare instance of praise on July 31 for his decision to keep the U.S. Space Command in her state of Colorado, which she called "its rightful home."

"When Russia and China are developing lasers to destroy U.S. satellites, we should not be wasting time considering moving Space Command's headquarters for political reasons," she said in a media statement to Newsweek at the time.