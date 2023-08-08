More Biden Family Bank Records Reveal Suspicious Wires, James Comer Says

The House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family's business dealings hopes to reveal "bank records that show more suspicious wires from our enemies around the world that were going into the Biden family's back pocket," according to its chair, James Comer.

The House Republican made the claim during a Fox News appearance in which he said the "number of laws that have been broken by the Biden family is staggering," without explicitly stating which laws he was referring to.

Republicans have made investigating the Biden family's financial affairs, with a particular focus on what involvement Joe Biden had in the dealings of his son Hunter Biden, a major focus since seizing control of the House in the November midterms.

This could also help detract attention from Donald Trump's three criminal indictments, with the former president pleading not guilty to charges related to the alleged payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, mishandling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2023. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said Biden family bank records contain "suspicious wires." BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY

"Every two weeks we produce more evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family, we produce more links to Joe Biden and yet the mainstream media continues to turn a blind eye," Comer said on Fox News.

Referring to the committee investigation he said: "We're going to continue to bring people in, we're going to continue to get bank records. In fact hopefully next week we're going to release more bank records that show more suspicious wires from our enemies around the world that were going into the Biden family's back pocket."

Comer accused Biden family members of laundering money to foreign nationals, commenting: "The process involved a foreign country or foreign national wiring money to a fake company then the fake company would turn around and wire the money to the Biden family members.

"They did this to hide the source of the revenue because they weren't supposed to get money from many of these countries and secondly they did it to hide from the IRS so they wouldn't have to pay taxes. I mean, the number of laws that have been broken by the Biden family is staggering."

🚨 Democrats continue to feed the mainstream media a false narrative about @GOPoversight's investigation into the Biden family's influence peddling schemes.



This week, I plan to release more Biden family bank records.



Unlike Democrats, bank records don't lie. @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/S0znmHM1ZR — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 7, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Despite Comer's remarks, the committee has thus far struggled to link claims of illegal behavior directly to the president.

On August 1, Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden who was widely regarded as a key witness, told the committee Joe Biden "didn't know anything" about an alleged bribe paid by Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.

"There is not a shred of evidence of a single conflict of interest of President Biden ever doing anything in connection or in relation to Hunter Biden's business ventures, other than advocating for the removal of a prosecutor general who was advantageous to Burisma," said Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman.

In late June, Ian Sams a spokesman for the White House counsel's office, released a statement insisting: "The president was not in business with his son."

Last month a plea deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors, which would have seen the president's son plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and avoid jail, collapsed. As part of the agreement, he was to avoid prosecution for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm while a drug user, a felony offense.

Joseph Ziegler, an Internal Revenue Services (IRS) whistleblower who also appeared before the House Oversight Committee, told CNN that Hunter Biden should have faced "slam dunk" felony tax fraud charges in the case.