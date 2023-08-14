News

Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a Major Win

By
News Joe Biden Student Loan Debt Debt Democrats

President Joe Biden has scored a major court victory in his proposal for a more modest student loan debt relief after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down his larger relief plan.

U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from two conservative groups that sought to block 804,000 borrowers who had made payments for 20 to 25 years to begin receiving $39 billion in student loan debt relief this month. Biden announced the plan last month, just weeks after the Supreme Court blocked his bid to forgive around $400 billion in debt from millions of borrowers.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute, argued that "no authority allows the [Department of Education] to count non-payments as payments" and accused the Biden administration of setting "an accelerated schedule" for debt relief that was "apparently designed to evade judicial review."

Ludington, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, dismissed the lawsuit on the basis of standing, arguing that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated that they would suffer any "injury" by Biden's plan going into effect. Ludington also decided against NCLA's request to temporarily block the debt relief, which had been set to go into effect on August 13 before the suit was filed.

Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Gets Major Win
President Joe Biden is pictured in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The president on Monday scored a major legal victory in his bid for a more modest student loan debt relief. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Newsweek reached out for comment to NCLA via email on Monday night.

NCLA's Sheng Li noted in comments to USA Today that the judge "did not rule on the merits of the case and instead said Cato and Mackinac were not the right parties to bring it," before adding, "We disagree with the court's conclusion regarding legal standing and are reviewing our legal options with our clients."

Biden celebrated the ruling in a statement touting his accomplishments in providing "$116 billion in debt cancellation for 3.4 million Americans – no matter how many lawsuits, challenges, or roadblocks Republican elected officials or special interests put in our way."

"Today, because of actions my Administration took, these 804,000 borrowers who have been in repayment for over 20 years will start to see their student debt cancelled," Biden said. "Over 614,000 of them will have all of their remaining federal student loan debt cancelled once this action is complete."

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on our student debt relief plan, we will continue to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible," he continued. "We will use every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams."

Read more

Last week, a conservative three-judge panel struck down new Education Department rules that would have made it easier to eliminate debt for student loan borrowers who claim they were defrauded by the school that they attended.

Student loan payments are set to resume in October, after years of payment pauses enacted by both Biden and former President Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC