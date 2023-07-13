Biden Stumbles on Plane Stairs Days After 'Watch Your Step' Sign Spotted

President Joe Biden was caught stumbling while boarding Air Force One in the same week that some raised concern over "watch your step" signage on the plane's stairs.

The press pool traveling with the president reported that Biden embarked on his journey home from Helsinki on Thursday, saying goodbye to Finnish officials before going up the plane's stairs without taking questions from members of the media.

"About half way up he appeared to stumble very slightly but kept walking on up. He turned to wave to the staff out on the tarmac and went in," the report read.

A video shows Biden having a minor stumble while going up the stairs. Newsweek reached out by email to the White House for comment.

Biden's latest stumble comes days after some questioned why a "watch your step" sign was spotted on the stairs leading up to Air Force One during Biden's arrival in the U.K. on Sunday night. Biden, who is the oldest president in U.S. history, has repeatedly faced scrutiny about his age and past incidents where he tripped. Biden, who will turn 81 in November, would be 82 at the beginning of his second term if he wins reelection in 2024.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs from the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania on Wednesday after the end of the NATO summit. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Less than two months after he was inaugurated in 2021, a viral video showed him struggling to make it up the stairs of Air Force One. Footage showed Biden falling three times as he attempted to board the plane. The White House blamed the fall on the wind.

The president made headlines again when he was seen tripping on the plane stairs as he left Warsaw, Poland, after a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

Last month, his fall during the commencement at the Air Force Academy in Colorado was widely covered. Biden delivered a speech and handed out diplomas to Air Force graduates. While onstage, he appeared to trip and fall to his hands and knees before security personnel helped him up. The White House later said that the president was "fine" and that the fall was the result of a sandbag that was left on the stage.

On Sunday, when Biden descended the plane's stairs at London's Stansted Airport, some speculated that a "watch your step" sign on two of the steps was added just for the president.

An airport spokesperson told Newsweek that Stansted did not provide the signs, adding, "As far as I know, they were provided by the United States Air Force."

It's not uncommon for presidents to suffer embarrassing moments during their time in office. Even Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who is three years younger, has been scrutinized when he looked slow and unsteady in public appearances.

Trump has insisted that the ability to serve as president is "not an age thing," suggesting that an age criticism of Biden could be used against him as well. Speaking to Fox News in April, Trump said that Senator Bernie Sanders "is older than Biden" but is still "100 percent sharp," unlike the sitting president.