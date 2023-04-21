Biden Team Sparked Effort to Kill Hunter Laptop Story: Ex-CIA Boss

Hunter Biden has become the center of renewed political controversy after it emerged former acting CIA director Mike Morell helped organize a letter by 50 intelligence community figures, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, suggesting leaked emails from Hunter's laptop were Russian disinformation.

Morrell made the confession in private sworn testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, saying he acted after speaking to Antony Blinken, then part of the Biden campaign and now secretary of state, because he wanted Joe Biden to "win the election."

In response to the claims, the White House told Newsweek that House Republicans are "weaponizing their power to go after" opponents and "re-litigate the 2020 election with misleading claims."

Allegations of Russian collusion sparked major controversy after the 2016 presidential election, when embarrassing emails from the Democratic National Committee were revealed by Wikileaks. An investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller later concluded the hack was conducted by Russian military intelligence officers, in an effort to boost then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, waves alongside his son Hunter Biden after attending mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, on August 13, 2022. It has emerged that former acting CIA Director Mike Morell helped organize a letter inaccurately suggesting leaked emails allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop were a Russian disinformation operation. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GETTY

Just weeks before the 2020 election the New York Post published what it said were emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, recovered by a computer repair shop owner, which they claimed showed improper business relationships. In response more than 50 former intelligence officials, including ex-CIA chiefs John Brennan and Mike Hayden, signed an open letter suggesting "the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue."

John Ratcliffe, then Director of National Intelligence, contested this assessment. During an interview with Fox Business he said: "We shared no intelligence with Chairman [Adam] Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden's laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign."

Schiff, a Democrat, was then chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

In March 2022 analysis by The Washington Post concluded thousands of the emails were "authentic communications," and no evidence has been found of any Russian role in their release.

Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee Morell said he was contacted by Blinken "on or before" October 17, 2020, which "triggered...that intent" leading him to organize the letter, which was provided to Politico.

Morell admitted he acted because "I wanted him [Biden] to win the election."

He added that Biden campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti later called to "thank me for putting the statement out."

Speaking to Newsweek White House spokesperson Ian Sams commented: "Instead of working with President Biden on the issues that matter most to the American people like lowering costs or tackling gun violence, House Republicans are weaponizing their power to go after their political opponents and re-litigate the 2020 election with misleading claims. This is all happening as they move ahead on a dangerous plan to push America into default and an economic crisis.

"The American people see these House GOP attacks for what they are: political stunts intended to hurt President Biden, and House Republicans would be wise to instead focus on doing their job, raising the debt ceiling to avoid an economic catastrophe, and working together with the President to make actual progress on important issues"

Newsweek has contacted Hunter Biden's legal representative for comment, and the Judiciary Committee staff requesting a full transcript of Morell's remarks.

Separately, an IRS U.S. tax special agent has said he's prepared to testify before Congress that a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings was impacted by "political considerations."

The claim was made by the agent's lawyer, Mark Lytle, during an interview with CBS News.

He said the agent has seen "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions" impact the inquiry into Hunter Biden.

Lytle also claimed his client "wants to come forward to Congress" if given "the proper legal protections."

In a statement sent to Newsweek White House spokesperson Ian Sams said: "Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment."