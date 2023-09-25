Noted 'Swiftie' Bill Belichick Has Big-Time Praise for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift attending Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce is the NFL story that seemingly everyone is talking about. As of Monday morning, that includes New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and noted "Swiftie" [the nickname of Swift's fans] was asked about the "power couple in the NFL" during an appearance on podcast "The Greg Hill Show".

Belichick's response? Well, it was on brand. "Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career," Belichick said in his typical deadpan manner. "This would be the biggest."

Swift, amid weeks of reports over a relationship between her and Kelce, was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears. The 12-time Grammy-winning pop star sat next to Kelce's mother, Donna, during Kansas City's 41-10 victory and was repeatedly shown on the FOX broadcast.

Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown during the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during a postgame TV interview that he knew Swift was in attendance, and that her presence added a bit of pressure.

After Taylor Swift (left) cheered on from an Arrowhead Stadium suite during a game between the Chiefs and Bears on September 24, 2023, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (center, photo from 2019) weighed in on the possibility of a relationship between the singer and the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (right). Cooper Neill, Gregory Shamus, Mike Carlson/Getty Images

"Yeah, I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said. "I felt a little bit of pressure. So I knew I had to get it to Trav... I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the 'Swifties' wanted him to."

Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving the stadium together after the game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked during his postgame press conference if he had met Swift before, to which he jokingly replied that he set them up.

Belichick Previously Praised 'Impressive' Swift

Belichick has garnered a reputation over his coaching career for often providing short, monotone answers during press conferences and interviews. However, in late August, the 71-year-old opened up a bit about his admiration for Swift.

During another appearance on "The Greg Hill Show," Belichick said he saw a little bit of one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts over the summer.

The gig that Belichick attended took place in May. Heavy New England rains interfered with that show throughout the evening, yet Swift still managed to perform for more than three hours. Belichick knows a thing or two about what being out in the rain at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is like, so he commended Swift for her efforts.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said. "She's tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it."