Bill Clinton: I'm To Blame for Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has said he feels a "personal stake" in Ukraine's war with Russia because of his role in persuading Kyiv to surrender nuclear weapons in the aftermath of the Cold War.

"I feel a personal stake because I got them [Ukraine] to agree to give up their nuclear weapons," Clinton told Irish broadcaster RTÉ. "None of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons," he said.

Ukraine retained a stockpile of nuclear weapons after the Soviet Union collapsed. In 1994, Ukraine gave up these nuclear weapons, although Kyiv did not have definitive control over Soviet nuclear weapons before signing up for non-proliferation.

Former President Bill Clinton participates in The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center Presents: Two Presidents, One Extraordinary Evening at Temple Emanu-El on November 10, 2022, in New York City. Clinton said he feels a "personal stake" in the current war in Ukraine. Getty Images/Michael Kovac

Some Ukrainians have expressed the belief that Moscow would not have ordered its troops over the border into the country in February 2022 had Ukraine held onto these weapons. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko previously told Fox News as full-scale war broke out that "Ukraine is the only nation in human history which gave up the nuclear arsenal, the third biggest in the world in 1994."

Kyiv did so "with guarantees of the U.S., the U.K., and the Russian Federation," Goncharenko added. "Where are these guarantees? Now we are bombed and killed."

Presidents Clinton (U.S.), Yeltsin (Russia) and Kravchuk (Ukraine) joining hands after signing the nuclear disarmament agreement at Kremlin. The Trilateral Statement, as it was known, was signed in the January of 1994. Getty Images/Sergei Guneyev

However, some experts have disputed whether nuclear weapons remaining in Ukraine would have diverted the course of the current war. Clara Guest, a research assistant in proliferation finance at King's College London, U.K. wrote in March 2022 that "Ukraine would never have been able to maintain its nuclear weapons and facilities or manufacture and produce new components" given the lack of funds for the newly-independent country.

The Trilateral Statement, as it was known, was signed by Clinton, then-Russian leader Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in January 1994. Russia, the U.S., and the United Kingdom then offered Ukraine a series of security assurances in exchange for eliminating nuclear weapons in the Budapest Memorandum later that year.

"I knew that President Putin did not support the agreement President Yeltsin made never to interfere with Ukraine's territorial boundaries—an agreement he made because he wanted Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons," Clinton said.

Kyiv was "afraid to give them up," he said, because of a belief that a nuclear stockpile was the "only thing" to offer protection from "an expansionist Russia."

"When it became convenient to him, President Putin broke it and first took Crimea," Clinton said. "And I feel terrible about it because Ukraine is a very important country."

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, to the south of mainland Ukraine, back in 2014.

Nuclear weapons have played a prominent role in discussions around the Ukraine war. Since the early days of the invasion, Russia has alluded to the potential use of its nuclear arsenal as Kyiv's NATO backers supported Ukraine's resistance efforts.

