Billie Eilish's Oscars Afterparty Dress Mocked—'It's Giving Loofah'

A dramatic gown worn by Billie Eilish to Sunday night's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party has sparked a storm of derision and memes on social media.

The singer, 21, made quite the sartorial statement when she arrived at Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a gothic black Rick Owens gown that featured a sweeping black tulle skirt and a plunging neckline.

Opting to buck the widely-embraced awards season tradition of wearing figure-accentuating dresses, the outer layer of Eilish's frock billowed outward from the upper torso, leaving her frame completely enveloped.

With layers of material spilling out on either side of the central hemline, Eilish was a sight to behold as she posed for photographers gathered outside the soirée.

However, a number of Twitter users appeared to be far from impressed with the look, and took to the social media platform to share their takes.

After photos of Eilish in her gown were posted on PopBase's account, one detractor quipped that "it's giving loofah."

"The dress and makeup?? It's literally a party not horror movie," said another of Eilish's eye-catching look.

"No this is ugly," complained another. "Like the ugliest of uglies like just no."

Showing a glimmer of positivity in their assessment, one fan wrote: "Hate the dress but I love the makeup and hair and the necklace."

Amid the criticism, an army of supporters came rushing to Eilish's defense, with many praising the star for standing out from the crowd.

"Queen came and slayed," wrote one in admiration of her look.

"MOTHER IS BACK," stated another of the "when the party's over" singer.

Meanwhile, another fan admitted that while they liked the look, they wondered how the practicality of sporting such a voluminous dress would work out at an event.

"Outfit slays but I'd get so much anxiety walking around with a big puffy dress, like it'd be in everyone's way," they commented.

Eilish attended the star-studded party with her partner, The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford, with whom she has been romantically linked since October.

With Rutherford, 31, being a decade older than Eilish, the couple's age gap has sparked much scrutiny and criticism on social media. They previously appeared to address the criticism by dressing up as a baby and an elderly man for Halloween.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, wearing matching Gucci outfits and wrapped themselves in a quilt from the Italian brand.

Later that month, Eilish opened up on the relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair, describing her beau as the "hottest f****** f***** alive."

"I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me," she said. "It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it.

"Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this. I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"