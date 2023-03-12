Mon, Mar 13, 2023
Biggest 2023 Oscar Wins and Losses—Full Winners List and Awards Highlights

The Oscars is the most glamorous night in the entertainment calendar, and the 2023 edition proved to be a stunning affair.

Held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 95th Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, marking his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.

Some of the best and brightest stars in the industry were celebrated on the night, with the winners of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and more revealed. Here is everything that you need to know.

Oscars statue
A picture of an Oscar statue, the 95th Academy Awards took place on Sunday March 12 and saw some of the best in the industry earn awards for their work. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once had dominated the nominations with 11 nods, and the film continued to come out on top at the actual ceremony as it earned seven awards at the Oscars, including best directing and best picture.

In taking home best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once beat All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking to the top spot.

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale while Michelle Yeoh won the prize for best actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The award for best actor in a supporting role was won by Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Jamie Lee Curtis took home the best supporting actress trophy for her performance in the same film.

The best director category saw Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) win over Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), and Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness).

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio earned the prize for best animated feature film, while All Quiet on the Western Front won for best international feature film.

The 2023 Oscars were not nearly as dramatic as last year's event, which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock after the comedian had made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But highlights of the evening included emotional acceptance speeches from Curtis and Quan, as well as memorable performances by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Here Is the Full List of Oscars 2023 Winners:

Best Picture

Best Directing

Best Actor in A Leading Role

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale [winner]
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany [winner]
  • Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
  • Close - Belgium
  • EO - Poland
  • The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Animated Feature Film

Original Song

  • "Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman
  • "Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "Naatu Naatu" - RRR [winner]
  • "This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House made of Splinters
  • Navalny [winner]

Best Documentary Short Film

  • The Elephant Whisperers [winner]
  • Haulout
  • How do you Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale [winner]

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water [winner]
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [winner]
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert [winner]
  • The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • Tár - Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Live-Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye [winner]
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

Achievement in Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick [winner]
