The Oscars is the most glamorous night in the entertainment calendar, and the 2023 edition proved to be a stunning affair.

Held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 95th Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, marking his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.

Some of the best and brightest stars in the industry were celebrated on the night, with the winners of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and more revealed. Here is everything that you need to know.

Biggest 2023 Oscar Wins and Losses— Full Winners List and Awards Highlights

Everything Everywhere All at Once had dominated the nominations with 11 nods, and the film continued to come out on top at the actual ceremony as it earned seven awards at the Oscars, including best directing and best picture.

In taking home best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once beat All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking to the top spot.

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale while Michelle Yeoh won the prize for best actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The award for best actor in a supporting role was won by Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Jamie Lee Curtis took home the best supporting actress trophy for her performance in the same film.

The best director category saw Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) win over Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), and Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness).

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio earned the prize for best animated feature film, while All Quiet on the Western Front won for best international feature film.

The 2023 Oscars were not nearly as dramatic as last year's event, which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock after the comedian had made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But highlights of the evening included emotional acceptance speeches from Curtis and Quan, as well as memorable performances by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Here Is the Full List of Oscars 2023 Winners:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Directing

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in A Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale [winner]

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany [winner]

Argentina, 1985 - Argentina

Close - Belgium

EO - Poland

The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio [winner]

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Original Song

"Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR [winner]

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House made of Splinters

Navalny [winner]

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers [winner]

Haulout

How do you Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale [winner]

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water [winner]

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [winner]

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking [winner]

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert [winner]

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye [winner]

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse [winner]

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Achievement in Sound