Biggest 2023 Oscar Wins and Losses—Full Winners List and Awards Highlights
The Oscars is the most glamorous night in the entertainment calendar, and the 2023 edition proved to be a stunning affair.
Held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 95th Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, marking his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.
Some of the best and brightest stars in the industry were celebrated on the night, with the winners of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and more revealed. Here is everything that you need to know.
Everything Everywhere All at Once had dominated the nominations with 11 nods, and the film continued to come out on top at the actual ceremony as it earned seven awards at the Oscars, including best directing and best picture.
In taking home best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once beat All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking to the top spot.
Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale while Michelle Yeoh won the prize for best actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The award for best actor in a supporting role was won by Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Jamie Lee Curtis took home the best supporting actress trophy for her performance in the same film.
The best director category saw Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) win over Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), and Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness).
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio earned the prize for best animated feature film, while All Quiet on the Western Front won for best international feature film.
The 2023 Oscars were not nearly as dramatic as last year's event, which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock after the comedian had made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
But highlights of the evening included emotional acceptance speeches from Curtis and Quan, as well as memorable performances by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
Here Is the Full List of Oscars 2023 Winners:
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Directing
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in A Leading Role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale [winner]
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany [winner]
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgium
- EO - Poland
- The Quiet Girl - Ireland
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio [winner]
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Original Song
- "Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman
- "Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "Naatu Naatu" - RRR [winner]
- "This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House made of Splinters
- Navalny [winner]
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers [winner]
- Haulout
- How do you Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale [winner]
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once [winner]
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water [winner]
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [winner]
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front [winner]
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Elvis
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking [winner]
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert [winner]
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Live-Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye [winner]
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse [winner]
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Achievement in Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick [winner]