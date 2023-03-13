Michelle Yeoh was named best actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her incredible performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once on Sunday night.

The film, which also earned the prize for best picture, saw Yeoh portray Chinese American immigrant Evelyn Quan, who is tasked with saving existence when it is threatened by a mysterious force named Jobu Tupaki.

During her acceptance speech, Yeoh shared how women should not let "anyone tell you you're past your prime," and the actress certainly hasn't allowed that to happen in her own career.

Ten Michelle Yeoh Movies To Watch as 'Everything Everywhere' Star Wins Oscar

Yeoh has given many incredible performances throughout her stellar career before her award-winning turn in the Daniels' epic family drama. Here is everything you need to know.

1. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon dazzled viewers when it was released in 2000 thanks to its stunning visuals and fight choreography, with Yeoh taking on the role of Yu Shu Lien in the martial arts drama.

Yeoh starred opposite Chow Yun Fat and Zhang Ziyi in the film, and it saw Yeoh's warrior try and fight thief Jen (Zhang) to get a fabled sword known as the Green Destiny.

The actress reprised her role in Netflix's follow up Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.

2. Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians changed Hollywood's perspective on Asian-led dramas completely when it was released in 2018.

The film became a huge box office success and catapulted many of its cast members to super stardom, though Yeoh was certainly already at this level.

Yeoh played Eleanor Young, the no-nonsense mother of Nick (Henry Golding) who takes issue with his girlfriend Rachel (Constance Wu).

3. Supercop

Supercop is the third film in the Police Story franchise, and it sees Yeoh star opposite Jackie Chan.

The Hong Kong action-comedy gives Yeoh the opportunity to show off her martial arts skills opposite fellow master, Chan, as she plays an Interpol inspector teaming up with Chan's detective Chan Ka Kui to stop a Chinese kingpin.

4. Yes, Madam

The 1985 film Yes, Madam is another martial arts epic from Yeoh's incredible career, and it is also one of her first performances.

It sees Yeoh play Inspector Ng, who joins forces with British cop Carrie Moss (Cynthia Rothrock) to solve a grizzly murder.

5. Memoirs of a Geisha

Yeoh also appeared in Rob Marshall's adaptation of Arthur Golden's novel Memoirs of a Geisha, which charts the life of geisha Nitta Sayuri.

In the film Yeoh portrays Mameha, the matriarch who helps train Sayuri (Zhang Ziyi) and other young women in the arts of being a geisha.

6. Sunshine

Danny Boyle teamed up with Yeoh in the science fiction film Sunshine, which focuses on a international team of astronauts who are trying to reignite the dying sun in the year 2057.

Yeoh portrays Corazon opposite Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, Chris Evans, Benedict Wong and Hiroyuki Sanada, amongst others.

7. Wing Chun

Another great martial arts film from Yeoh's back catalogue is Wing Chun, which was released in 1994 and saw her portray Yim Wing Chun alongside Donnie Yen.

In the film, Yeoh's Wing Chun uses her skills to fight back against bandits and other nefarious people trying to harm her village.

8. The Lady

In 2011, Yeoh portrayed Aung San Suu Kyi in a biopic about the Myanmar politician's early life and fight against the country's military regime.

Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in 2021 during a military coup in Myanmar and she was charged with a number of crimes including corruption. In December 2022, she was sentenced to 33 years in prison, per the BBC.

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Yeoh made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the franchise's first Asian-led superhero film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The action film saw Yeoh play Ying Nan, the leader of a hidden nation who helps Simu Liu's Shang Chi train for his fight against his father Wenwu (Tony Leung).

10. Tomorrow Never Dies

Yeoh has also starred in a Bond film opposite Pierce Brosnan's iteration of 007 in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies.

Her character is certainly one of the more powerful female characters to appear in a Bond film, in which James Bond has to try and stop a war from breaking out between China and the U.K. with the help of Yeoh's Wai Lin.