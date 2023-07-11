Billy Baldwin Calls Florida the 'Bud Light of Tourism'

Actor Billy Baldwin has taunted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, suggesting he is to blame for falling visitor numbers in the state. He called the state the "Bud Light of tourism," making reference to the ongoing backlash and boycott against the Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brand.

Bud Light angered many consumers by collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, while other brands like Target and Disney have faced boycott calls for marketing to the LGBTQ+ community.

DeSantis, who is competing to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has clashed with Disney, a corporation which has brought in billions of dollars to Florida through its theme parks. The feud started over the governor's proposed, so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill and has escalated into a war of words between DeSantis and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

William Baldwin attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 28, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. He received backlash from people online after he claimed tourism numbers were falling in Florida because of Gov. Ron DeSantis Ernesto Ruscio/gett

Baldwin, the brother of Alec Baldwin, noted the impact DeSantis has had on Florida. He alluded to his various policies and suggested they are having a detrimental effect on the whole state.

"Thousands of tourists and conventions fleeing Florida as Category 5 Hurricane DeSantis' anti LGBTQ, immigration and conceal carry policies have turned Florida into an anti woke, broke, joke. Is Florida the Bud Light of tourism?" Baldwin asked on Twitter on Saturday, including a gif clip of Bugs Bunny cutting Florida off from the rest of the United States.

Another user suggested he was incorrect, sharing headlines from 2022 that show Florida's success with tourists, and how California is moving businesses to Florida, but Baldwin wasn't having any of it.

"Not 2022. Not yesterday. Today, tomorrow, 2024 and beyond," he wrote on Sunday night, sharing a two-minute TikTok compilation video that shows business owners in Florida lamenting how the tourism industry is waning.

Not 2022.

Not yesterday.

Today, tomorrow, 2024 and beyond.pic.twitter.com/5EQDzCwmcD — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 10, 2023

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy was one of those who disagreed with Baldwin's take, simply calling it "dumb."

"Honestly c'mon man. The only talk going on around here is how crowded it's gotten and what used to take 17 minutes to go 4 miles now takes 25. Its actually too crowded. You ain't gotta be head cashier at Walmart to figure out this is bs," he wrote on Twitter.

This is dumb. Honestly c’mon man. The only talk going on around here is how crowded it’s gotten and what used to take 17 minutes to go 4 miles now takes 25. Its actually too crowded. You ain’t gotta be head cashier at Walmart to figure out this is bs. https://t.co/vDbHqk0cZV — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) July 9, 2023

Baldwin's take on Florida provoked a huge reaction, with more than 5,400 people commenting on the tweet. Many verified users, some of whom have Republican references in their Twitter accounts, told Baldwin how wrong he was.

"Funny. My in laws are actually visiting from Kissimmee as we speak. All they can talk about is the traffic, new developments and apartments and hospitals being built in the area," wrote @RedLady2004. "Who are you getting your info from? Because it doesn't sound like reality"

"Housing market is booming, new developments going up. Housing shortage for people needing homes. Best thing I ever did was moving here from Illinois," @Romonaga said.

"Funny. We are breaking tourism records everyday. And people are still moving here in droves. Try again Billy," @Nikkimac187 wrote.

Author and self-described "Trumpublican," Melissa Tate, responded to Baldwin as well. "Florida is in the top 3 states people are flocking to permanently & for vacation," she wrote to her half a million followers, including a confused gif.

Florida is in the top 3 states people are flocking to permanently & for vacation pic.twitter.com/ll2SJZyAfp — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 9, 2023

Seattle-based radio host Jason Rantz said Baldwin's opinion was adorable "in a sad and pathetic way" that he thought he's "big enough to start some sort of movement to hurt Florida."

Newsweek reached out to Baldwin on Tuesday via email for further comment and reaction.