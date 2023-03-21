Billy Baldwin's Gun Tweet Trolled Over Brother Alec's 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin and his brother Billy have been hit with a fresh wave of trolling over the Rust shooting after the latter called out Donald Trump's supporters for protesting in New York.

Billy Baldwin mocked "MAGA and Proud Boys" on Twitter for planning to protest Trump's apparent upcoming arrest. Police cars were set on fire in New York City even as the city's police department said they were beefing up security ahead of the potential indictment. No injuries were reported from the fire and an investigation has been launched by the police.

While Billy Baldwin's tweet, referencing guns, got thousands of likes, it also got thousands of comments, many of which were mocking him for his brother Alec Baldwin's incident on the set of the upcoming film Rust. In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed after a prop revolver gun held by Alec Baldwin was discharged. In January 2023, Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting.

After reports suggested Trump supporters could protest in New York over the former president's potential indictment accusing him of campaign finance violations, Billy Baldwin tweeted out his stance.

"Attention MAGA and Proud Boys:

Question: What happens when you cross state lines into New York with a firearm and you have it in your possession as you assault police officers and violently try to enter a government building?" he asked on Twitter on Monday morning.

Many of the responses mocked Billy Baldwin by suggesting they wouldn't take "advice from a Baldwin on firearms."

Answer: ??? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 20, 2023

Author and pilot Buzz Patterson was one of many who were unforgiving in their response to the tweet. "Didn't your brother murder a girl?" he asked.

Verified Twitter user James Bradley was equally ruthless. "At least my brother didn't shoot a woman to death and then expect to skip away without any reprisals," he wrote.

"Well, your brother killed a woman. Ask him how he did it," Texas-based broadcaster Michael Quinn Sullivan replied.

An account seemingly run by a public relations management company called Excelsior Strategies also commented on the tweet from Billy Baldwin. "Wow. Imagine being Alec Baldwin's brother and thinking this tweet was a good idea," they wrote.

Former Major League Baseball professional Lenny Dykstra also took to Twitter to reply. "Alec Baldwin's brother condescendingly opines to 'MAGA and Proud Boys' about firearms issues," the former Phillies and Mets player tweeted.

Actor Billy Baldwin, known for his roles in movies like Flatliners, Sliver, and Virus, has been a vocal opponent of Trump over the years. The bio line on his Twitter page highlights the total popular vote count from the 2020 Presidential Election where Biden beat Trump.

After Trump had called on his supporters to protest with a rallying cry on Truth Social on Saturday, Billy Baldwin was criticized for mocking the death of Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was fatally shot during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"'Protest, take our nation back!' Trump inciting violence again," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, referencing Trump's own statement on Truth Social. "Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt's or better known as... a half a Scaramucci." Billy Baldwin tweeted this on Saturday but later deleted it.