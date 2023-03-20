Trump Protest Fizzles Out: 'More Reporters Here Than Trump Supporters'

Former President Donald Trump's call for supporters to take to the streets in protest of his potential indictment accusing him of campaign finance violations has so far been met with a tepid response.

A New York City rally to protest against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's purported plans to indict the former president fell spectacularly on its face Monday after more journalists showed up to the event than pro-Trump activists.

An email obtained by Newsweek hours earlier announced that the "peaceful protest" was set for 6 p.m. local time in lower Manhattan, organized by the New York Young Republican Club.

"I'm at the pro-Trump protest put on by the NY Young Republicans Club," tweeted Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, shortly after the protest started. "Not a joke, there are more reporters here than Trump supporters. This was supposed to be the big one."

"It's just a bunch of cameras taking picture of a guy who is putting on a rat suit next to a guitar with the words Hang Fauci on it," Collins added. "This was supposed to start a half hour ago."

A short time later, Collins tweeted that the demonstration was "approaching critical mass of reporters," as he could not "even see the couple dozen people over the cameras anymore."

Within 30 minutes, he declared that the protest was "over," concluding that it had consisted of "two dozen guys in MAGA hats" who spoke to a correspondent from far-right outlet One America News Network.

Collins said that some Trump supporters may have been scared away from participating due to rumors of planned protests being used as a federal law enforcement "trap." A number of big-name GOP politicians and other prominent conservatives have also warned Trump supporters against protesting.

Newsday reporter John Asbury estimated that a slightly higher number of Trump supporters had attended the event, while still being outnumbered by members of the media.

"The protest to support President Trump on the eve of his indictment in Lower Manhattan was kept to about 50 members and outnumbered by media," Asbury tweeted. "Young Republicans said they purposely kept the event to its members in order to keep the protest peaceful."

New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax claimed in a tweet that 100 protesters had shown up to the "fine and peaceful" event. He conceded they were outnumbered, estimating that three times as many reporters had attended.

Regardless of the numbers, those who were at the event seemingly agree that it was largely attended by journalists rather than pro-Trump protesters.

In one particularly absurd moment, a reporter purportedly attempted to interview another reporter who they initially assumed was a protester.

"So many reporters here I just saw a reporter start interviewing someone but they turned out to be a reporter too," HuffPost senior reporter Christopher Mathias tweeted.

In addition to the demonstration in lower Manhattan, a small number of Trump supporters also gathered to protest in front of Trump Tower on Monday. There have been no indications that a large-scale rally is planned in New York City or nationally.

Trump on Sunday called for his supporters to protest and "take back our country" after announcing that he expected to be indicted on Tuesday in the probe involving hush money and adult-film star Stormy Daniels. His lawyer Joe Tacopina has said Trump will voluntarily surrender if an indictment is handed down.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, rejected Trump's call for protests, in a tweet on Sunday.

"We don't need to protest about the Communists Democrat's planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference," Greene tweeted. "These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024."

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned against protests in favor of "calmness" on Monday, telling reporters, "I don't think people should protest this ... and I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn't believe that either."

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told listeners, "Don't protest given the atmosphere we're in," during a Twitter Spaces interview on Monday, warning that those who do could be "framed like a lot of the January 6 people."

Some Trump supporters opposed to in-person protests have suggested alternatives, including instigating a national run on banks.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office and the New York Young Republican Club for comment.