Bioluminescent Waves Light Up California Waters

Bioluminescent waves are once again lighting up California's waters, as red tide spreads along the coast.

The lingulodinium polyedra—also known as red tide—has been spotted in San Diego, and is spreading up the coast.

The algae appears in warmer coastal waters, and is caused by a light-producing chemical reaction within an organism's body. California's coast is well known for occasionally producing these light displays, usually during the spring and summer months.

The bioluminescent algae is made up of dinoflagellates, which produce the electric blue color when disturbed in the water either by wave or by the natural flow of the ocean.

On particularly warm, sunny days, the organisms will float toward the surface where they gather and concentrate. This produces a vibrant red color.

A picture shows bioluminescent waves in California in 2020. The phenomenon occurs when there is an accumulation of red tide below the surface of the waves. Amanda Edwards / Contributor/Getty

By night however, the water glows a bright blue color, drawing people to the shores to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

This week, beachgoers noticed the vibrant blue algae as far north as Orange County.

There have been several hotspots noted by beachgoers on several Facebook groups dedicated to capturing the phenomenon, including Sunset Beach, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, Bolsa Chica State Beach, Long Beach Harbor and El Morro/Crystal Cove, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

In a Facebook group dedicated to documenting the algae in Orange County, one social media user, Travelworld Ps, shared photos of Sunset Beach.

"Blue is so bright today and you can see multiple waves with neon blue one after the other," the Facebook user wrote.

Not all red tides produce this reaction, as there are different types. The algae blooms can be potentially harmful due to the toxins they contain. However, there is currently no public health warning over the current bloom spreading along the California coast.

The bioluminescence can be very hard to predict, as it does not occur all the time.

The glow can occur anytime between around 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"Nobody knows [when is best]. You have to get lucky and be at the right spot at the right time," one person commented in the Bioluminence in Orange County Facebook group. "If there is a red tide during the day, it may be an indicator of the bio waves at night, but not always. The last few nights it's been in [Huntington Beach] and Sunset Beach."

It is also not certain how long it will last, as previous years, the phenomenon has lasted anywhere from one week to a month, sometimes even more, according to Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

