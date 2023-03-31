Internet Crying Over Why Black Lab's Paw Prints Are Imprinted in Concrete

A new veterinary clinic has a genius way of showing clients how to get inside, by getting their resident Labrador to leave paw prints in the sidewalk.

The family owned practice, Oakdale Veterinary Group, has gone viral after sharing a video of Mowgli the black Labrador molding his paw prints into the freshly laid concrete.

The video, which was posted on March 20, was captioned: "King Mowgli has put his stamp of approval on the concrete," and he was seen gleefully running along the brand new path.

It's no secret that owners care deeply for their beloved pets, and they will do whatever it takes to look after them. A report by Banfield Pet Hospital showed that in 2020, kitten owners taking their new feline to the vets rose by over 20 percent, and there was a 14 percent increase of puppies being checked over.

Mowgli left his paw prints in the fresh concrete. The new veterinary hospital wanted a fun way to show new clients which way the entrance is. @oakdaleveterinarygroup

The idea of the "sidewalk paw prints," as the veterinary clinic called it, has gone down a treat on TikTok, with the video gaining over 43.8 million views and 5.3 million likes so far.

After posting the viral video, Camryn Teague from the California based clinic spoke to Newsweek about how the idea came about, and how well it's turned out.

"We wanted to put paw prints in the concrete for our new veterinary hospital," she said. "Our love for animals and being a veterinary hospital inspired this idea.

"The paw prints have turned out really well. In our update video, it was super muddy and raining, but once it stops and everything gets cleaned up, then it will look great."

The majority of TikTok users loved the concept and praised the family run company for coming up with such a fun idea to greet new customers. However, Teague noted that some people were concerned about Mowgli's paws getting covered in cement.

She continued: "We got mixed reactions to the TikTok video. Most people absolutely loved it, but there were some people who were concerned about the dog's paws in the cement.

"We can assure everyone that their paws got cleaned up and they are doing great."

There are over 7,000 comments on the TikTok video already, and so many people are eager to see the finished result.

One comment reads: "The change from walk to run has a cool meaning, seeing how it's for a vet clinic." While another person wrote: "This core memory will live forever."

However, as Teague mentioned, there were also some concerned responses about Mowgli's paws. One user commented: "Are you not worried about the chemical burn from concrete on his paws?"

