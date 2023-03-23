'Well-Trained' Little Dog Knows He Can't Enter House Without Cleaning Paws

Online commenters have been blown away by a dog named Oscar who refuses to go inside his home with muddy paws.

In a viral TikTok clip shared to @mycavachon, a page dedicated to Oscar, he can be seen waiting on the other side of a door with a sign that says "Please clean Oscar's paws before he comes into the house."

The door then opens and Oscar can be seen patiently waiting outside with a blue towel in front of him. He then taps the cloth before putting it in his mouth.

The impressive clip has racked up 598,000 views and over 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Oscar's owner, Kiran Dubb, 38, told Newsweek that visitors must take off their shoes before entering her home in Bedfordshire, England. Of course, Oscar, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and bichon frise mix, doesn't wear shoes, but the rule still applies to him.

The 3-year-old canine was taught how to wipe his feet at 6 months old, and now he wouldn't dream of going inside with dirty paws.

"It took Oscar about four months to learn how to clean his paws," Dubb said. "Now this is a routine for him, and he doesn't go inside the house without his paws being cleaned. He started picking the towel up for his paws, aged 1. I was so shocked to see how clever he was, and now this is his daily routine."

Dubb describes Oscar as "well trained" and praises his intelligence. He knows everyone's names in the household as well as several tricks.

"He can do a lot of tricks, such as close the door on command, play dead, sit pretty. And if I tell him to go to my mum or dad, he knows who I am talking about. He loves doing TikTok videos, and he can't wait to be signed up for a movie," Dubb said.

So far, 75 users have commented on the video, with one saying: "Oscar definitely understood the assignment."

Another said: "Oscar [is] like I know I know lol."

"He's like do it so mom doesn't yell at me," joked another.

But not all dog owners are lucky to have a canine who likes to have clean paws. One user said: "My dog runs from the towel. He hates his paws being wiped."

A 2022 Newsweek story described a video in which a dog with muddy paws is caught red-handed after running through his owner's house.