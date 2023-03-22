Hearts Melt as Dog Owner Shows 'Best Friend' Trick She Taught Pets

An adorable video of a puppy named Matcha showcasing a new trick has stolen the hearts of the internet.

The viral clip shared to a TikTok page dedicated to the duo @miso.and.matcha has racked up 8.4 million views since it was shared on March 19.

During the clip, 5-month-old Matcha can be seen hugging 2-year-old Miso when asked '"who's your best friend?"

Their owner, who lives in Chicago, Illinois, said it is the "best trick" they've taught the cavapoos.

The video has impressed the internet and other dog owners have been keen to find out how to teach their furry friends to do the same.

Canine researcher Stanley Coren, of the University of British Columbia, revealed dogs have mental abilities close to a human child aged 2 to 2.5 years old. In 2009, the American Psychological Association shared Coren's findings and it turns out dogs are much smarter than we think. Coren discovered the average dog can learn 165 words including signals.

Recently, Newsweek shared an article about the smartest dogs and it turns out border collies are the brightest of the bunch. We also shared 15 easy tricks to teach your dog that include rolling over, handstands, and many more.

Newsweek reached out to a U.K.-based dog trainer with 17 years of experience, who said the "hardest part" of training a dog can be choosing what trick to teach next.

"Teaching puppies a new trick is a lot of fun for both the puppy and the owner!" Joe Nutkins said.

"Tricks are very individual and something like a rollover can be easy for one while another finds it impossible. This can be frustrating for owners but we need to remember puppies have different body shapes. Some are keener to learn for a reward than others and sometimes it's just uncomfortable for the puppy to do!

"Tricks training is informal and there's no one exact way a trick needs to be completed which means we can laugh with our puppies and enjoy the time together learning new tricks. They can be good for body awareness, and strengthening and even help towards cooperative care so when our puppy loves to do a chin target it makes checking teeth easier, a give paw means we can check nails and between pads more easily.

"The most important part of tricks training is to remember safety; young puppies shouldn't be doing repetitive jumping as we can damage developing joints, pull muscles, etc. stepping through a hoop or over a pole, for now, can become proper jumping over 12-18 months.

"Also, check the floor is non-slip as this will help your pup learn tricks when they aren't struggling to stay in one place and lowers the risk of strains and structure issues later on."

Over 965,000 TikTok users have liked the video and more than 2,120 people have commented.

One comment has 8,249 likes, it said: "OMG!!! Adorable!! How did you teach him? Please teach us." Another said: "That's your sibling, and you always have their back. Too cute."

Newsweek reached out to @miso.and.matcha for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

