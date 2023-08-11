Black Teen Arrested While Taking Out Trash Sparks Backlash

A viral video of police arresting a Black teenager after he took out the trash has prompted thousands of critical comments aimed at law enforcement on social media.

During the 4-and-a-half-minute video that was posted to TikTok on Thursday by user @careyann327, two narrators could be heard speaking. In the video, the teenager is arrested by what appeared to be a Lansing, Michigan, police officer while he was taking out the trash. During the ordeal, a man who said he was the teen's father came out of his home and argued with police. More officers arrived at the scene and the teenager was led to a police vehicle while in handcuffs. Much of the confrontation between the police and the father is inaudible, but it appeared that the police said at that the teenager "fit the description."

Newsweek reached out to Lansing police by email for comment.

Americans are seeking higher standards for police, and the deaths of Black people in police care have prompted protests across the United States. Criticism against police intensified after a video of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, was made public in 2020. The criticism prompted Congress to begin addressing potential reforms for police around the nation, and several major cities looked into defunding its police departments in the year after Floyd's death—including Atlanta, Baltimore, New York City and Philadelphia, according to a report by HuffPost.

Stock image. A viral video of police arresting a Black teenager after he took out the trash has prompted thousands of critical comments aimed at law enforcement. iStock / Getty Images

In the TikTok video, the teenager's father pushed back against police, calling his son the "perfect kid" and at one point accused the police officer that "you always use that as an excuse, man."

"They've traumatized my son," the father said to the person taking the video.

Later on after several police officers appeared on scene, the handcuffs were removed. The teen was then returned to his father and appeared to be crying.

The narrator alleged that the police had the wrong person and that the incident would likely traumatize the teenager. "They was wrong for that s***, man," the narrator said.

Meanwhile, the video spurred thousands of comments on the social media platform urging the teenager's parents to file a lawsuit against the police department.

"The messed up thing is dad knows he can't get too mad cause they won't hesitate to put him in hand cuffs and take him to jail. Sad," one user commented.

"This poor boys life changed forever that day. His perception of who he is in this world is damaged forever," another added.

"Lawsuit period," one said.

Others urged the person who took the video to provide it to the parents so they can pursue legal action against the police department. TikTok users also commented on the number of police officers the call required.

"5 cars for a kid? damn," one user wrote.