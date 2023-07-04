Owner Accidently Catches Blind Dog 'Committing a Crime' in Hilarious Clip

Dogs can lose their senses in their old age but that doesn't always stop them living life to the fullest. One schnauzer, named Ernie, has gone blind in his old age with sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS), but that has only made his sense of smell stronger.

In a video posted on TikTok by @bruhpuppy, the OP, Claudia, explains that they were "aiming to record my blind, senior dog walking down the stairs to show how confident he's gotten, and caught him committing a crime."

Ernie can be seen discovering a pot of strawberries in the back yard, and despite not being able to see them, his sense of smell kicks in and after thinking about it for a second, goes right in for a strawberry snack.

"Mission accomplished," reads the text.

A stock image of a schnauzer.

"The strawberries were moved there that morning, since going blind his sense of smell has gotten even stronger. Ernie suffers with IMPA (immune mediated Polyarthritis) and SARDS (sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome), due to his struggles we enjoy him being 'cheeky' and 'mischievous' so there was and isn't any consequences for him. We like him being silly. Although we did move the strawberries after this video lol. These strawberries are grown for our dogs + any other wildlife. We don't eat them ourselves (although we could)," explains the caption.

There are some fruits that dogs certainly can't have, grapes for one as they can cause kidney failure, although experts are still not sure why. Strawberries however, can be a great snack for your dog and contain a great source of vitamins and fiber.

"Strawberries are a healthy, low-calorie, sweet treat for your dog, full of antioxidants, high in fiber and vitamin C," report the American Kennel Club, adding "Here's a bonus. By giving your dog strawberries, you are also helping him stay healthy in more ways than one. For example, over time, fresh fruit may help slow down the aging process, strengthen the immune system, and help with weight management. Strawberries can also help whiten your pup's teeth." The crunchy texture or the fruit can aid the removal of plaque and tartar from the teeth as they eat them.

There are a couple of things to bear in mind when feeding your dog strawberries. "Too many strawberries can give your schnauzer an upset stomach," advises The Schnauzer Collective website, "and too many can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Strawberries are also a diuretic, which means they make your schnauzers urinate more frequently. This can lead to dehydration, especially if your schnauzers are already on medication that makes them thirsty."

Users on TikTok loved the video and shared their own experiences.

"Schnauzers and their strawberry addictions. mine used to eat an absurd amount from our plants," commented one user. "My schnauzer absolutely loves strawberries and cucumbers. Had to put a fence around the vegetable patch to stop her from eating every single one," said another. One user commented, "My late shihtzu mix would do this too, cherish these funny and heartwarming moments."

