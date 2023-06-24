What You Shouldn't Feed Your Pet When You Run Out of Dog Food

All pet owners have been there. You check the cupboard at dinner time and realize that you're out of dog food.

With a hungry pup waiting, it can be tempting to throw them a quick slice of meat and call it a day. But we asked Lynne James, a vet for PDSA, what you can feed your dog when you run out of food—and ensure they still get a nutritious meal.

"It is important to know that, whilst switching out their normal food can be done for a meal or two, it is extremely difficult to create a properly balanced diet for your pet at home," James told Newsweek. "In the longer term, stick to a complete diet designed specifically for pets, which will contain the right amounts of all the nutrients your pet needs."

A file photo of a dog sitting in a cafe with a burger. A vet told Newsweek what you can feed your dog if you've run out of pet food. dvulikaia/Getty Images

If you're searching the house for something nutritious to give your dog, it is first important to remember to avoid foods that are toxic to dogs.

"Whilst your pet may look at you longingly when you're eating, there's plenty of human foods that can be a danger to your pet," said James.

Chocolate is incredibly dangerous for dogs as it contains the chemical theobromine that can be fatal to dogs. "Keep pets away from pure chocolate and any foods containing chocolate, such as cakes, sweets, cookies and cocoa powder," said James.

Other toxic foods for dogs include grapes, currants, raisins and sultanas that can be potentially fatal to dogs. While caffeine can affect a pet's heart so keeping them away from tea, coffee and energy drinks is very important.

Onions, garlic and chives have chemicals called organosulphoxides, which can poison dogs when enough is eaten.

It is also important to avoid anything that contains xylitol, a sweetener that is extremely harmful to dogs that is often found in sugar free sweets and chewing gum.

What To Feed Your Dog if You're Out of Dog Food

Where you have some pet food left you can add some of the following ingredients to pad it out to ensure they're not left feeling hungry.

"For dogs you can use plain chicken breast, plain turkey breast, boiled rice, pasta, scrambled egg with no butter or milk, safe fruit and vegetables and plain white fish," said James.

Where you are completely out of pet food you can make a one-off meal using some of the safe ingredients.

Plain chicken breast, cooked and cooled or a bowl of cool scrambled egg with plain white fish can make a great well-rounded meal.

While pasta and boiled rice with a protein like plain turkey or chicken will equally ensure that your dog doesn't go to sleep hungry.

"There is also a risk of tummy upset with any sudden change in diet, so be mindful of this if you're hoping to substitute a few meals," said James.

"For pets who are on a specific prescription diet, such as a hypoallergenic diet, switching out their food wouldn't be suitable for them, so it's definitely a good idea to keep a log of when you need to purchase new food, before you run out," she added.