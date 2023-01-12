Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'

A couple of bloodhounds called Samwell and Tiberious have left the internet in stitches after a video of them having a pretty heated argument went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dogs' owner, under the username Samwell.the.bloodhound, the two bloodhounds can be seen barking at each other, as well as slapping each other, in what seems to be some sort of heated argument between the two of them.

The hilarious video was captioned by the dogs' owner: "That last slap tho..." And further down in the comments section, they added: "It gets better each time!!"

According to Hill's Pet, bloodhounds are patient and mild-mannered dogs who can also exhibit deep determination and independence, making a great companion "but also a challenge."

The pet food company says that bloodhounds are gentle and noble dogs, who are especially good with children and are known to be exceptionally tolerant of children who clamber over them.

However, they're also very determined and independent and have a mind of their own. Bloodhounds tend to make their own decisions rather than obey their owner, especially when they detect an interesting scent, and they will follow the train as far as they can, disregarding their owners.

Moreover, they're among the most melodious members of dogdom, able to perform full canine arias that feature expressive baying, howling and whining.

But while these dogs make great companions, especially for families with children and other dogs, they can also be very messy because their long jowls make them very "prodigious droolers" and a quick turn of their head can hurl the drool as far as 20 feet away.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 14.4 million views and 2.4 million likes in less than a day.

One user, J0nnyboi69, commented: "I could watch this all day." And celinasalucci said: "It's the other's face as he's being yelled at Hahahhaha."

Saruuuuuuh wrote: "There is nothing I love more than a grumpy old hound." And EmmaCPrentice added: "I can't stop laughing at the fact that he's barking directly into the other dog's face lmfao."

Another user, MaggieeB00, commented: "He just likes messing with that dog." And Sam said: "When those intrusive thoughts win." DorkyK._ wrote: "The last hit was personal." And ev added: "The facial expressions, the invasion of privacy, the yelling, I love it."

