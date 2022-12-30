'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2023 Return Date—Episode Guide

The Bold and the Beautiful, the long-running, Emmy-winning soap on CBS about the highly fashionable Forrester family has been given the green light by CBS to run through the 2023 and 2024 television seasons.

The series has been on air since 1987, premiering as a sister show to The Young and The Restless. After over two decades, The Bold and the Beautiful is midway through its 36th season but sadly, there will be no more episodes until 2023.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about The Bold and Beautiful return date so you do not miss a thing.

The Bold and the Beautiful 2023 Return Date and Episode Guide.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not air as expected on Friday, December 30, with the new season returning on Monday, January 2.

Like many other network shows, the series has officially been preempted as a result of upcoming New Year events.

This is not the first time The Bold and the Beautiful has been preempted

The series took a break to cover the January 6 hearings in June 2022, during the NCAA tournament known as March Madness and the Thanksgiving holidays.

According to Soaps.com, the new season of The Bold and The Beautiful will not air until 2023 as CBS will be covering the Sun Bowl, the college football championships.

Audiences will be treated to an older episode of The Bold and The Beautiful on Friday, December 30, when they will be able to re-watch the highly anticipated reunion between Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) in Monte Carlo, where they exchanged a passionate kiss.

For months, Steffy had presumed her husband to be dead but, thankfully, everybody's prayers were answered in the summer of 2022 and Finn was found to be alive.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will resume on Monday, January 2, and will run, as per usual, through to Friday, January 6.

Episodes will air every weeknight thereafter at 6.30 p.m. ET

Newsweek has the episode list for the next week below:

Monday, January 2: Episode 69

Tuesday, January 3: Episode 70

Wednesday, January 4: Episode 71

Thursday, January 5: Episode 72

Friday, January 6: Episode 73

To watch The Bold and The Beautiful, you must be a CBS network customer. Alternatively, you can stream episodes via Paramount+.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $4.99 per month.

In the meantime, CBS has teased a little of what fans can expect to see in new episodes after it was revealed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) new accomplice.

The duo are hellbent on sabotaging Steffy and Finn. Steffy is determined to turn Sheila in to the police but if she does, Bill has plans to tell the police that Taylor (Krista Allen) shot him.

The Bold and the Beautiful will return on Monday, January 2 at 6.30 p.m. ET on CBS.