Boomers Don't Think We Should Get Time Off for Pets Dying, Poll Says

The death of a beloved pet is a difficult time for any owner, but should people grieving over an animal get paid time off from work?

In an exclusive poll done for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 1,500 U.S. adults were asked if companies should offer compassionate leave when a pet dies.

The U.S. has 65.1 million dog-owning households, while 46.5 million adults own cats and 11.1 million own a freshwater fish, according to Statista. But even though so many U.S. households have pets, not everyone agrees that companies should offer compassionate leave when a pet dies.

Overall, 47 percent of respondents to the polls said that employers should offer pet bereavement leave, but 39 percent said it was not necessary. Younger generations were more likely to be in favor of paid leave after a pet dies.

Among members of Generation Z, those aged 18 to 24, 53 percent said an employer should offer bereavement leave when a pet dies. Similarly, 52 percent of millennials, aged 25 to 34, agreed.

In the crossover age group between millennials and Generation X, those aged 35 to 44, 49 percent said pet bereavement leave was a good idea.

A stock photo shows an upset man sitting on a bench alongside a collar and leash. A poll has found that baby boomers are less likely than other generations to favor bereavement leave after a pet loss. Solovyova/Getty Images

But as the respondents got older, they were less likely to approve of offering leave after a pet's death.

What Baby Boomers Say

Baby boomers were particularly opposed. Of those aged 55 to 64 in this generation, only 33 percent agreed with the idea. Of those over 65, just 41 percent said pet bereavement leave was a good policy.

While many people may not consider the loss of a pet comparable to losing a family member, research has shown that a pet's death can have as severe an impact.

A 2015 study published in the journal Anthrozoös found that people experiencing the loss of a beloved pet can experience the same symptoms as those grieving for a human, including sadness, loss of sleep, difficulty concentrating and lack of appetite.

Similarly, a 2008 study in Marriage & Family Review found that pet grief can last as long as a year and, without support, can lead to serious mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

In 2021 the CEO of a British company generated huge debate online after one of his workers requested paid "pawternity leave" to look after a new puppy.

Besides leave for the death of a pet, a study in 2022 found that Americans want additional leave benefits from their employer. Favorites included hangover leave and even compassionate leave for sports fans after their team has lost.