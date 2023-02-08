Border Collie Copies Owner and Tries To Break Ice on Lake in Adorable Clip

An uplifting video of a border collie having fun on the ice has delighted viewers on TikTok with over 11.6 million views.

In the video, uploaded by @varvatos20, Zofi the border collie can be seen jumping on the spot on what appears to be a frozen lake, slipping on the landing and struggling to get back up again, before staring at the ice in an accusatory manner.

The caption reads, "Border Collies and the strange things they do."

In other videos shared by @varvatos20, Zofi can be seen performing numerous impressive tricks including jumping through hoops and other various commands. This latest video must have been a bit of an off day.

Border collies are universally considered one of the most intelligent breeds of dog, used as working dogs throughout the world.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the breed as "athletic, medium-sized herders standing 18 to 22 inches at the shoulder. The overall look is that of a muscular but nimble worker unspoiled by passing fads. Both the rough coat and the smooth coat come in a variety of colors and patterns. The almond eyes are the focus of an intelligent expression an intense gaze, the Border's famous 'herding eye,' is a breed hallmark."

Border collies are "among the canine kingdom's most agile, balanced and durable citizens," according to the AKC, and their "intelligence, athleticism, and trainability" make the breed "a perfect outlet in agility training."

The AKC notes that "having a job to perform, like agility or herding or obedience work, is key to border happiness." The breed is "amiable among friends" but can be "reserved with strangers."

Border collies are a result of ancient breeding between Roman breeds and Viking dogs over many years, producing "compact and agile herders, well equipped to work stock in the hilly, rocky highlands of Scotland and Wales," according to the AKC.

Border collies can make great family dogs, especially with young children.

"Because of their herding instincts, they are protective of their family and territory and make excellent watchdogs," say Hill's Pet Nutrition. "They will look out for the family kids. Although they get along well with children and other pets they are raised with, they can be reserved and sometimes snappish with strangers, nipping at the heels the same way they would nip at sheep if herding."

TikTok users loved the latest viral video, with it gaining over 2.5 million likes and more than 11,800 comments.

One user, alice107, commented, "Poor baby was just having a little to much fun."

While Hot Pockets said, "He looked at Dat ice like 'THE AUDUCITY!!!!'"

Jacob stowe wrote, "This dog definitely learned from a fox that's too cute."

