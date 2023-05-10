Heartwarming

Border Collie Puppy Melts Hearts Over How He Shows Appreciation for Food

By
Heartwarming Dogs Puppies Love TikTok

A puppy called Eliot has melted hearts on social media after a video of him singing to his mom in appreciation of the meal he's eating conquered TikTok.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner, under the username Rebecca_jernigan, the little Border Collie can be seen eating his kibble as he suddenly stops and starts signing. Users all over the internet believe that's a way for him to thank his mom for dinner.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Wait for it... Once a meal he comments on his food." Followed by: "Silly boy songs."

puppy singing while eating melts hearts
Stock image of a happy puppy eating. A puppy has melted hearts online after a video of him singing while eating went viral. Getty Images

Dogs howl for many different reasons. It may be because they want to get your attention, because they are nervous, or because they are alerting you about something that is happening, among other reasons.

Dog wellness experts at WagWalking say that crying or whining usually expresses excitement, anxiety, frustration, pain, or attention-seeking. As a dog owner, you need to be wise about differentiating your dog's cries of seeking attention from their cries of physical pain.

"If your dog is crying while eating, this could mean he has a bad tooth, gum disease, or tonsillitis, which is also known as an inflamed, swollen throat and tonsils," the WagWalking website states.

The Border Collie video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 982,200 views and 169,800 likes.

@rebecca_jernigan

Silly boy songs #cutepuppy #puppy #bordercollie #puppies #puppytraining #dogtrainingtok #bordercolliepuppylove #bordercolliesoftiktok #cutedog

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

One user, 7lostdiamonds, commented: "he's leaving a positive yelp review." And LunasDad said: "Sounds like a little steam train." fosterkitters added: "Compliments to the chef."

Imegalost wrote: "I so so hope he keeps doing that, it's so cute." And Reno the Border Collie said: "These need to be posted daily please!" PhantomAvocado2 added: "Awww he's saying thank you."

Another user, Nikiata Parsons, commented: "My girl comes over and thanks me for her meals when she's finished. we have a cuddle and some smooches." And Elita Ellen said: "Omg I have looked at it multiple times and it is only getting cuter every time I see it."

Nat Willis wrote: "he sounds shy while having no idea how precious he is." And Sweetcandi_P said: "If he isn't the sweetest little steam engine. giving some whistles of approval lol." Jirizarry1 added: "He's like I'm almost done I'm ready for the next course momma."

Newsweek reached out to Rebecca_jernigan for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

