Sleepy Dog Singing Along to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Car Delights Internet

A hilarious video of a talented yet sleepy dog singing along to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus has gone viral with more than 2.1 million views at time of writing.

In the video, Tucker the Australian Kelpie can be seen snoozing on the armrest between the front seats of his owner's car, howling along to the catchy song, eyes often closed, and at points in perfect time with the music.

The caption reads: "When you're so tired but Miley Cyrus slaps." Despite his harness that says "Nervous," Tucker has no problem serenading his owner, Ashleigh Maree, with songs from other artists including Nickelback and Norah Jones, leading her to affectionately refer to Tucker as "Norah Bones."

One user said, "Miley Cyrus should absolutely see this. This is epic."

A stock image of singing dogs. A tired, but tuneful pup has delighted users on TikTok with his rendition of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. Автор/Getty Images

Replying to a user, Maree said, "I didn't train him, he just picked it up one day, often I don't even need to sing, he just enjoys certain songs and sings along himself!"

"Dogs are naturally pack animals, and howling is a way to communicate with the rest of the pack and express their emotions," said Dr. Patrik Holmboe, a veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek. "So it seems natural that when dogs hear certain music, they might view it as a form of attempted communication and want to join in! It's a bit unknown how particularly happy or sad it makes your dog, but the behavior likely makes your dog feel more comfortable and connected."

Howling is the modern dogs' connection to their wolf ancestors, so it makes sense that the most vocal of all breeds are members of the Nordic spitz group—Huskies, Malamutes and Samoyeds, who share more DNA with wolves than other breeds.

According to Wag Walking, other popular songs dogs like to sing along to include "Hello" by Adele and "Let It Go" from the movie Frozen.

"It is not known exactly why dogs seem to prefer certain songs over others," Holmboe said. "It is likely that some songs contain sounds which accentuate the dog's natural desire to communicate. Some suggest that songs that have a tempo similar to a heartbeat, or which mimic pacing in natural movements, are more preferred by dogs. Also likely is that dogs are individuals, and thus various dogs probably prefer different song styles!"

Users on TikTok were delighted by Tucker's dulcet tones. One user said, "Aww so sleepy but can't resist a good tune," while another said, "My mom's dog, who has since passed, used to howl to Britney Spears song "3". Another said, "She felt that in her soul."

Newsweek has reached out to Ashleigh Maree via TikTok for comment.

