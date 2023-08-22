Boss Excluding Worker From Office Birthday Tradition Slammed: 'Forgotten'

A boss has come under fire for failing to buy a cake for an employee on their birthday.

In a post shared under the handle u/Tricky_Trixy, the disgruntled employee wrote that the snub occurred despite the fact the company had recently introduced an "employee appreciation" initiative under which everyone receives a cake and a card on their birthday.

To rub further salt in the wound, the employee noted that they had been with the company for "over 4 years" and they had even mentioned the birthday to their boss.

Though aging is something few adults like, the majority of Americans still enjoy their birthdays. In a 2022 YouGov America poll of 1,000 adults, 48 percent of respondents felt excited about their birthday. By contrast, just 23 percent described themselves as indifferent to the occasion.

Given the feelings attached, it's important for employers today to go the extra mile to make their colleagues feel special or appreciated on their big day.

Unfortunately, this particular worker was left unhappy after they received "no cake" and "no card" with only one colleague, who is a relative, wishing them a happy birthday.

The snub is a confusing one for the Reddit user. "It's not even like they could've forgotten as my boss was teasing me yesterday about being 'old' saying I'm like 45 and I replied that I won't even be 37 until tomorrow."

They added: "I don't even like cake, but I just feel overlooked and forgotten and sad."

Commenting on the situation, Barbara Thomas, a licensed marriage and family therapist with the nationwide in-person and online counseling service Thriveworks told Newsweek: "It is important to feel acknowledged on your birthday by friends and colleagues and witness their effort of appreciation; think about how you might feel if someone forgot a day that was special to you, whether a birthday or another important milestone."

She said: "In this instance, it is the sentiment of validating each person on their birthday and less about the details of a cake or party."

While she acknowledged the boss and employer may have been in the wrong, Thomas argued it was ultimately up to the worker to address the snub with their superiors.

"As difficult as it is, individuals have the responsibility to voice their hurt and acknowledge their needs when situations like this arise," she said. "Within this perspective, standing up for yourself can provide the validation and appreciation that you seek from others."

Others on Reddit had more creative ways of dealing with the situation. "Buy yourself a cake, bring it in and eat it in front of everyone. No sharing, That's the level that I function at," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "I'd also have a card sitting on my desk, saying "signed by no one at your work." A third commented: "I'm sorry that happened to you. Take a sick day and do something nice for yourself."

