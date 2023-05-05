Video Shows Red Sox Fans Ditching Bud Light Amid Dylan Mulvaney Backlash

Boston Red Sox fans appear to be the latest group choosing to ditch cans of Bud Light after the brand's decision to pair up with Dylan Mulvaney.

For more than a month, Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have faced a backlash in various forms after a personalized can of Bud Light was sent to transgender influencer Mulvaney. The brief collaboration caused Kid Rock to fire a machine gun at cans of Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch to cancel events and led to calls to boycott the product.

TikTok user @luistejadabostonrealtor uploaded a video showing a concession stand fridge full of Bud Lights at a recent Sox game. The video, which has 1.3 million views on TikTok is captioned, "Fenway Park Bud Light Ghost Town!"

Mulvaney first unveiled her personalized gift from Bud Light on April 1, and more than a month later it appears some people are choosing to dodge the drink, as evidenced by a new viral video shot at Fenway Park on May 3.

A batter at the home plate at Fenway Park. A TikTok viral video suggests Red Sox fans were dodging cans of Bud Light at a recent game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maddie Meyer / Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the video, it appears as if other concession stands are busy while the Bud Light fridge remains fully stocked with no line. The person filming walks out to the stands and the scoreboard shows that the footage was filmed during either the May 2 or May 3 game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

There is a line for the adjoining concession stand which also appears to have a fridge full of drinks, but the camera pans too quickly to see what was being sold at this stand.

@luistejadabostonrealtor's video struck a nerve online with millions of views, and tens of thousands of comments and shares.

The comments section was filled with people seemingly celebrating the apparent demise of Bud Light in this moment.

"Hold the line," one popular comment read, with people voicing their support to each other for continuing to avoid Bud Light. Others shared their own examples of seeing untouched Bud Lights in other places. "And Costco has a 36 pack for $14.97 and NO ONE IS BUYING IT," wrote @FeltonCider.

However, some commenters pointed out that this was a misleading video. "This is after the seventh [inning] when they've stopped serving beer," wrote one user, "[you've] conveniently skipped over the also-full Sam Adams fridges."

As the MLB website states, the "sale of beer at Fenway Park is stopped at the end of the 7th inning (or two and a half hours after the start of the ballgame...)" Sales can also end earlier at the discretion of management.

Another user, @PJ045 clarified what is shown in the video. "This is after the 7th inning when they've stopped serving alcohol. Other stand is food. No one at Fenway cares at all lol."

Some contested this take, suggesting the fact that it's still daylight, and that Corey Kluber was still pitching implies that it was before the seventh.

The scoreboard is only briefly visible in the video, making it difficult to verify whether the video was shot before or after the seventh inning.

Across four days, the Red Sox swept the Blue Jays: 6-5, 7-6, 8-3 and 11-5. After these results the Red Sox overtook the Blue Jays in the AL East and currently sit in third with a record of 19-14.