Hearts Melt As Boston Terrier Chooses Her Own Treats at Pet Store

A Boston terrier taking her time in choosing the perfect treat at a pet store is delighting dog lovers online.

In the cute clip shared by @emlittledog, Emi is riding around a store in a shopping cart. As her owner stops next to the dog toys and treats, the tiny canine begins to sniff the supplies with her adorable snout.

Skimming over plastic balls and a collection of rubber chickens, Emi's expression changes as she comes across a selection of dog chews. @emlittledog slowly pulls the cart alongside the snacks, with the dog smelling each one inquisitively.

A stock photo of a Boston terrier sniffing a pile of dog treats. One Boston terrier named Emi took her time in sniffing out the perfect treat. Jupiterimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

One particular brand catches her scent, with her owner backing up so Emi can have a second sniff. After giving the bag a cheeky nibble, she begins licking the packet before pulling it off the hanger with her teeth and placing it in the cart beside her.

"My dog chooses her treats," @emlittledog wrote alongside the post, which has received 3.3 million views.

U.S. pet owners spent $136.8 billion dollars on their furbabies in 2022, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). That includes $58.1 billion on pet food and treats, plus a further $35.9 billion on pet care and products.

A 2020 survey published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science found that owners mainly use treats to reward their pet or as part of training exercises, with biscuits and dental care sticks the most popular choices.

When it came to choosing the right treats for their dog, owners said nutritional or health benefits were the most important factor, although shape and flavor also played a part.

While dogs love a good treat, it turns out there's something they value more. A 2016 study conducted by researchers from Emory University and Comprehensive Pet Therapy, Atlanta, discovered that treats do indeed make dogs happy, but not as much as praise and affection from their favorite human.

Animal lovers adored the choosy terrier, with the clip being liked over 145,000 times.

"Well [chosen], Wise One," commented LisaR_6110.

"[She] said 'STOPPPP REVERSE,'" said Marcus.

"You can hear her sniffing until she zones in on the perfect treat," wrote Tinasouthernvkng.

"Licking the bag first. Love it!!!," said DesertFlower.

"Girl knows what she wants," commented moonpie22.

"A decisive queen," agreed bettyborroto.

"My wife does the same thing with me," joked user3240518386710.

While said ChrisQ said: "A great shopper knows what they are looking for."

