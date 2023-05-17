Box of 'Spicy' Kittens Hissing in Unison Has Internet in Hysterics

A social media video of a group of 'sassy' kittens hissing in unison has left the internet in hysterics. The 'spicy' squad was seen cooped up together inside a cardboard box, in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. The kittens can be heard hissing and snarling at the post's creator before seeming startled and baring their teeth as she appears to get closer to them.

The video has been captioned: "Just a box of spicy kittens".

The woman holding the camera can be heard responding to their loud snarls and trying to calm the group of anxious kittens down.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 3 by @IrwinAndGracie, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been viewed over 5 million times and liked by more than 900,000 TikTok users. Over 10,000 TikTok users have commented on the bizarre moment in the comments section below the post.

"Introducing Jalepeno, Chipotle, Habanero, Ghost (Pepper) and Cayenne lmao," one user joked.

"The synchronized skippity paps," another TikTok-er observed.

"We call those spicy purritos," another user wrote humorously.

"I love how they all hiss at the same time," added another user.

How To Look After Kittens?

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes on its website that the first few weeks of welcoming a kitten into your home are the most crucial for its development.

"This is an important time for your kitten because what they learn and experience now will shape future behavior. Continue their socialization by giving your kitten positive experiences such as introducing them to other people and pets [like] healthy fully vaccinated cats and dogs, as well as other people and children, and getting them used to being handled, by gradually introducing them to their cat carrier, grooming [sessions], being picked up, handling and having their ears, eyes and other body parts checked," the RSPCA writes.

The animal welfare organization adds that it's key for the kittens' new family to establish a consistent routine with them, and consistent rules like keeping them out of certain rooms or spaces. The kitten should then be rewarded for exhibiting good behavior if they adhere to their new routine well.

"[They should be fed] the same kitten food as they had before," the organization continues.

Newsweek reached out to @IrwinAndGracie via Instagram for comment.

